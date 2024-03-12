Jamahl Mosley’s 4-year contract extension delights Orlando Magic fans

Following an impressive run with the Orlando Magic this season, head coach Jamal Mosley has earned himself a new deal. News emerged Tuesday that the organization has given him an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 season.

Orlando shocked many with their hot start to the year, and have managed to stay near the top of the Eastern Conference. With just a few weeks to go until the playoffs, they sit in fifth place with a 37-28 record.

Under Jamahl Mosley, the Magic have gone from a lottery to a playoff team. On top of that, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have developed into All-Star-level talents.

After this news hit social media, Magic fans quickly poured in to share their excitement on Mosley's extension.

Mosley is in his third year as head coach after spending years as an assistant with multiple teams. Since taking over for Orlando, he has steadily increased their win total every year.