Jamal Murray Injury Update: Latest on Nuggets star's status for Game 1 vs Timberwolves (May 4) 

Jamal Murray's status for the Denver Nuggets' Western Conference Semi-Finals Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves is up in the air. Murray is coming off some injury troubles in the Nuggets' first-round series against the Lakers. He was able to play through that and perform at a high level, though.

However, that hasn't kept him away from Denver's injury report, which is concerning. The Nuggets will hope that it isn't an issue that he can't overcome and gut through it in a potentially more difficult series against Minnesota.

Jamal Murray Injury Update: Latest on Nuggets star's status vs. Timberwolves Game 1

Murray is questionable with a left calf strain for Game 1 against the Timberwolves. The star point guard had the same status for the Nuggets' Game 5 win over the LA Lakers in the previous round. Murray was iffy to play, and his final status wasn't announced until an hour before tipoff. The expectation is that Murray will suit up, but that will likely be confirmed closer to tipoff.

According to coach Michael Malone, Murray has been in and out of practices, recovering from his injury, and his calf is much better.

Jamal Murray Stats vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Jamal Murray has averaged 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 47.5% shooting, including 42.0% from the 3 in 21 games. He has been on the winning side 14 times. Murray played in three of the team's four games against the Timberwolves this season.

He produced 17.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 7.7 apg on 44/54/78 splits. Murray helped the Nuggets win two out of three games against Minnesota. They lost their only game without him against their conference semis opponents.

Murray and the Nuggets played the Timberwolves in the first round last year and won 4-1. Murray was exceptional in that series, averaging 27/6/6 on 47/43/91 splits.

Jamal Murray stats in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Jamal Murray has endured a rocky start to the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Despite the Nuggets winning 4-1 against the LA Lakers and Murray hitting two game-winners, he had an inconsistent run, averaging 23/5/7, shooting on 40/29/86 splits. His injury woes probably limited Murray.

However, credit also goes to Austin Reaves, who defended him well in a team scheme. Reaves is a serviceable defender, though. Murray will be up against All-NBA Defense caliber players against the Timberwolves. The Nuggets will hope that the injuries don't hold him back as much, as his averages could plummet against a better defensive team than LA.