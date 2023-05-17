Jamal Murray injury update: Nuggets star expected to play through illness in Game 1 against the Lakers 

Jamal Murray is still dealing with an illness that he picked up in the last round of the playoffs. Murray was listed as questionable in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns, due to a non-COVID illness. The Denver Nuggets star ended up playing and helped his team clinch the series to move on to the Western Conference finals.

This time around, Jamal Murray was listed, once again, as questionable for Game 1 of the WCF against the LA Lakers due to the same illness. Fortunately, it appears that Murray will be able to play through his sickness, once again, as reporters announce that he will be available for the Nuggets in Game 1. This comes as good news for Denver as he is the team's second option next to Nikola Jokic.

Can Jamal Murray help Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets beat the Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray has come alive in this year's playoff series. While he's had a mediocre regular season performance, Murray stepped up his game and has efficiently helped the Denver Nuggets advance all the way to the Western Conference finals. They are now about to face the LA Lakers for a rematch from their previous WCF encounter back in the 2020 NBA Bubble.

Earlier this season, Murray averaged 20.0 points, 6.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds. It was definitely on par with his performances from last season; however, this left Nikola Jokic to do all the carrying during the regular season. Now in the playoffs, Jamal activated another version of himself and is looking like the star he was always meant to be.

Throughout two playoff series, Murray is currently averaging 25.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His most spectacular performance, so far, in the postseason was during Game 2 in their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jamal exploded for 40 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

Luckily for the Nuggets, he's been able to keep his stellar performances consistent, which is one of the main reasons why Denver has been winning. At least Nikola Jokic has someone to rely on in these playoff series. If Jamal and Nikola can continue to deal damage during their matchup against the Lakers, it's possible they could make the NBA Finals for the first time.

