Jamal Murray Injury Update: Will Nuggets guard play vs Cavaliers today? (March 31)

Jamal Murray's return will be one of the key talking points ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Denver Nuggets game on Sunday. Murray has missed the past four games. He has been questionable to return in the last two contests. The Nuggets went 2-2 in his absence.

The losses came against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. There was a feeling the results could have swayed in the Nuggets' favor if Murray was available. He's been highly critical to their success again, averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 48/42/86 splits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jamal Murray Injury Update: Will Nuggets star play vs. Cavaliers?

Murray is questionable to play against the Cavaliers. However, Coach Michael Malone expressed optimism about Murray returning against Cleveland despite the iffy status. With the Cavs also getting back Donovan Mitchell, the Nuggets will need Murray to increase their chances of winning.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Jamal Murray?

Jamal Murray tweaked his ankle on Mar. 21 in a 113-100 win over the New York Knicks. He suffered the injury while bringing the ball up in transition during the dying moments of the game. Murray's absence seems like a precaution with the playoffs around the corner. The Nuggets have likely sealed a top-three spot, making it unlikely for them to risk rushing their core players back from injury.

Jamal Murray Stats vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Murray has averaged 18.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 3.9 apg in 12 outings against the Cavaliers. He's been on the winning side in eight games.

Murray scored 16 points and tallied nine assists when he last faced the Cavaliers on Feb. 23, 2023, in a 115-109 win. He shot only 6 of 19 but impacted the game with his playmaking and defense.

He missed the Nuggets' previous outing against the Cavaliers this year on Nov. 19. Denver won that contest 121-109. Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. scored 21, shooting five triples.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets?

NBA TV will broadcast the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets game. Bally Sports Ohio and Altitidue will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET at Ball Arena.

Nikola Jokic (probable), Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray (questionable) could be among the marquee players in action.

The Nuggets are the favorites to win the game, especially if Murray is on track to return.