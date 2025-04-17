Jamal Murray names $90,000,000 guard as Clippers X-factor ahead of first-round matchup

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Apr 17, 2025 12:09 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
Jamal Murray names $90,000,000 guard as Clippers X-factor ahead of first-round matchup (Image: GETTY)

Ahead of their first-round playoff series against the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray had high praise for Norman Powell. During practice on Tuesday, Murray named the $90,000,000 Clippers guard, per Spotrac, as the X-factor for the team while lauding Powell's game.

Ad
"I think Norm (Powell) is super underrated," Jamal Murray said. "I think he’s an X-factor for them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the Clippers will be led by their stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Norman Powell may be the difference-maker in the series, being one of the best third options in the NBA.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The 6-foot-4 guard is coming off one of his best regular seasons in his 10-year career, having averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.4% from the field, including 41.8% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers-Nuggets series is likely to be an intense battle, with the outcome expected to come down to how the supporting players of both teams can step up to the challenge. The fourth-seeded Nuggets have the home-court advantage as they host the fifth-seeded Clippers for Game 1 on Saturday.

Ad

Clippers expected to limit Jamal Murray's offensive output

The LA Clippers roster has many versatile defenders capable of disrupting opponents' offensive ability in various ways. This played a significant part in the team finishing the regular season with the third-best defensive rating in the league.

While Nikola Jokic's availability will always present the Denver Nuggets a chance to win any game, their success rate is higher when Jamal Murray is efficient as a secondary scorer. That's where the Clippers roster is capable of limiting Murray's offensive output, with Ivica Zubac on the interior and guys like Kris Dunn and Derrick Jones Jr. on the perimeter.

Ad

With that in mind, Murray's performance in the series can be crucial to its outcome. If they can limit his points to under 20 points per game, Clippers fans can be optimistic about their chances to advance to the next stage of the playoffs.

The Denver Nuggets faced the LA Clippers four times in the regular season and won their final two matchups to even their season series at 2-2. Jamal Murray averaged 20.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 6.0 steals across the four games while shooting 52.7% from the field, including 52.4% from beyond the arc.

The Clippers finished their regular season with an eight-game winning streak and look to continue the hot streak into the postseason. Meanwhile, the Nuggets bounced back after firing their former head coach, Michael Malone, finishing 3-0 under their new coach.

About the author
Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara

Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.

As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.

Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications