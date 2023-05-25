Jamal Murray names his top 5 NBA players including LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray's top five NBA players list features greats like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who he recently swept in the playoffs. Murray's Nuggets got the better of LeBron's LA Lakers comprehensively, beating them in all four games.

Murray was exceptional in that series, averaging 32.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting on 53/41/95 splits. He became the first player in a conference finals series to average at least 30 points while shooting on a 50/40/90 clip.

Regardless of being a dominant force against LeBron James, Jamal Murray still showed immense respect while naming the NBA's leading scorer in his all-time top five. Here's the entire list, as mentioned by Murray during a recent interview (h/t Guru):

"All-time NBA, MJ, Kobe, Steph, Shaq, and then between like LeBron and... Yeah I'll probably go Bron."

Jamal Murray picked a very positional top-five list. It also features names frequently included in top fives that are coming from players and fans.

Jamal Murray could soon join the greats in his top-five list as an NBA champion

Jamal Murray could be an NBA champion in his first season back after tearing his ACL. The point guard endured the injury in April 2021, missing the rest of that season and the entire 2021-22 season recovering from surgery.

Murray returned at the start of this season and found his rhythm eventually. The Nuggets star averaged 20.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting on 45/40/83 splits in the regular season, propelling the team to the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops Jamal Murray is the FIRST player in NBA history to average 30 points on 50/40/90 shooting in a Conference Finals. 🤯



Give him his respect. Jamal Murray is the FIRST player in NBA history to average 30 points on 50/40/90 shooting in a Conference Finals. 🤯Give him his respect. https://t.co/y4hl0fyDFa

Murray rediscovered his pre-injury form super quickly in the playoffs. He has averaged 27.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals, shooting 48.0%, including 39.8% from 3-point range and 92.5% from the free throw line.

Murray has done the damage playing as a No. 2 behind Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets making their maiden finals appearance wouldn't have been possible without Murray's production and efforts.

The 26-year-old star's return has directly impacted the Denver Nuggets' championship chances, with the franchise only being four wins away from their first-ever title. The Nuggets will need Jamal Murray to continue his stellar form on the grandest stage to complete their aspirations.

Denver will face the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat in the finals. The Nuggets will enter as the favorites against either team. They have been more clinical and dominant en route to this finals run.

