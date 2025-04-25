Jamal Murray singles out Clippers veteran with unexpected props after crushing Game 3 defeat

Denver Nuggets star, Jamal Murray, had some high praise for LA Clippers veteran, Nicolas Batum, following their 117-83 loss in game three. Murray spoke to reporters and was asked who on the Clippers has been more of a problem than they expected.

“I think they’ve all been pretty good. I think everybody that is coming into the game has been really solid. Batum is crazy. He’s shooting no-dip threes, spacing really well, full-court press, you don’t expect that.”

“I just think his activity, his IQ, he’s been doing a really good job, and we gotta take that away. He’s been the X Factor in my opinion.”

A look at Batum’s stats shows that he has been one of LA’s most efficient players against the Nuggets. Through three games, he is recording 9.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 52.9% from the field and 3-point range. While Batum’s numbers aren’t extraordinary, his activity on the court has been key for the Clippers.

As Murray said, Batum spaces the floor well and executes flawless full-court presses. The 36-year-old doesn’t have the legs to stuff the stat sheet, but he makes the most of his minutes and impacts the game well for LA. Batum recorded 12 points, five rebounds, and three blocks to help the Clippers escape game three with a 2-1 lead.

LA Clippers expose Nuggets' lack of scoring options outside Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic

Both of Denver's stars, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, did well during game three of the Western Conference first round. Jokic ended his night with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists while going 9-14 from the field.

Murray was also efficient, recording 23 points and four assists on 8-15 shooting. Despite their stellar play, Denver lost the game emphatically. The result should ideally be closer, considering the Nuggets' star duo did well. However, they were massively let down by the roster around them.

Michael Porter Jr., who recorded 18.2 points during the regular season, only scored seven points in game three. Aaron Gordon scored just 15 points while going 6-16 from the field. Russell Westbrook, who has been key for Denver, only made one of five attempts, scoring three points.

Jokic and Jamal Murray's supporting cast needs to step up in a big way if the team wishes to tie the series at 2-2.

