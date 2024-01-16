"James Dolan selling team & going to jail" - NBA fans slam Knicks owner for lawsuit over alleged sexual assault & trafficking

James Dolan is used to being ridiculed by New York Knicks and NBA fans. He finds himself in hot water once again. The Knicks owner is among the defendants in a lawsuit filed by masseuse Kellye Croft. The lawsuit also names convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

Expand Tweet

Dolan’s lawyer, E. Danya Perry, denied all allegations. Still, that did not stop NBA and Knicks fans from coming for Dolan’s neck.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many called for Dolan to sell the team. Others wanted him sent immediately to jail.

Expand Tweet

Many other fans got in on the attack. Some were humorous, while others were more serious. Check out some of the social media reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What is James Dolan accused of?

James Dolan is listed in a lawsuit involving Harvey Weinstein. Dolan’s lawyer, E. Danya Perry, released the following statement on Dolan’s behalf.

"There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan," Perry said. "Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship. Mr. Dolan always believed Ms. Croft to be a good person and is surprised she would agree to these claims. Bottom line, this is not a he said/she said matter and there is compelling evidence to back up our position. We look forward to proving that in court.”

The lawsuit accuses Dolan and Weinstein of assaulting Croft when she was hired as a masseuse. Dolan hired her to work on a tour for The Eagles. Dolan’s band, JD and the Straight Shot, opened on the tour. The suit claims Dolan assaulted Croft during a massage session in 2013.

The lawsuit also claims Dolan set up a meeting with Croft and Weinstein for her to be hired as a masseuse on his film sets. The suit claims Weinstein forced himself on Croft during and after the meeting.

Croft then allegedly went to Dolan to recount the details of Weinstein’s actions. Croft alleges Dolan did nothing to help.

Dolan sat on the board of Weinstein’s production company. The two were friends before Weinstein’s convictions. Dolan’s music has also been featured on soundtracks for Weinstein’s films.

The NBA has not responded. Many Knicks fans will hope commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA and the other owners force Dolan to sell the team. Of course, Dolan has the resources and lawyers to fight the lawsuit. He has also not been proven of anything yet. The league may also begin an investigation.

There is precedent as Robert Sarver was forced to sell the Phoenix Suns due to his conduct. Donald Sterling was also forced to sell the LA Clippers due to his legal issues and racist conduct.

James Dolan had previously resigned from the NBA Board of Governors and his voting position. However, he has not relinquished ownership of the team.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!