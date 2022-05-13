"James Harden is 32 going on 42; Even worse, he just doesn't CARE!" - Skip Bayless on Harden being a "supremely skilled nightmare" who "hides under playoff pressure", says, "championships never were his thing"

Skip Bayless has lambasted James Harden for his dismal performance in the Philadelphia 76ers' 99-90 Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat. The veteran analyst believes the former MVP doesn't care enough and also hides under the pressure of playing in the playoffs.

Harden scored only 11 points on 44.4% shooting, taking only two shots in the second half. His failure to produce at the offensive end saw the 76ers getting eliminated in the Conference semifinals. Expressing his displeasure with "The Beard" for his poor outing in the postseason, Bayless tweeted:

"James Harden is 32 going on 42. Even worse, he just doesn't CARE. He's made tons of $$$ and knows somebody will pay him tons more. He's got his MVP. He's Top 75. Championships never were his thing. Hides under playoff pressure. Supremely skilled nightmare."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless James Harden is 32 going on 42. Even worse, he just doesn't CARE. He's made tons of $$$ and knows somebody will pay him tons more. He's got his MVP. He's Top 75. Championships never were his thing. Hides under playoff pressure. Supremely skilled nightmare. James Harden is 32 going on 42. Even worse, he just doesn't CARE. He's made tons of $$$ and knows somebody will pay him tons more. He's got his MVP. He's Top 75. Championships never were his thing. Hides under playoff pressure. Supremely skilled nightmare.

"The Beard" has invited a lot of criticism for his poor playoff performances. There were a lot of expectations from him after his move to Philly, but Harden didn't live up to them. The 32-year-old averaged 18.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 8.6 APG in 12 playoff games.

The most notable stat is his poor shot attempts per game - 13.2. Although he converted 40.5% from the field, he lacked aggressiveness, which was one of the most disappointing aspects about his postseason performance.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter James Harden attempted only two shots in the second half of Game 6. James Harden attempted only two shots in the second half of Game 6. https://t.co/uBeEaMJDbi

The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid were expected to help the 76ers win a championship, but they failed to do so. Embiid played through injuries but never got the support of his co-star.

It'll be interesting to see what the franchise does in the offseason to improve the team. With Jojo playing the way he has been in the past few seasons, the 76ers have a chance to win the championship, but for that to happen, they will need Harden to come to the fore.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport James Harden moves to 9-13 in elimination games James Harden moves to 9-13 in elimination games https://t.co/FoCOWhsAdF

Is James Harden the right fit with Philadelphia 76ers?

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

James Harden's move to the 76ers was considered a big one for the franchise, as they had been playing without a point guard for almost an entire season. He was stellar early on as the team looked set to take the league by surprise. However, as the games went by, Harden's form dipped and so did the 76ers' fortunes.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports

James Harden in hell James Harden in hell 😩https://t.co/rQ03DSQPOa

Joel Embiid had been wrecking havoc even without Harden, but everyone knew the former MVP need to play well if the 76ers were to achieve postseason success. Harden averaged 10.5 assists per game with the 76ers, but Philly needed him to be a bit more aggressive at the offensive end.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "I'll be here"



James Harden says he'll be in Philly next season "I'll be here"James Harden says he'll be in Philly next season https://t.co/LKwzG2tIXC

With their season done and dusted, there will be some big decisions made. Harden has an opt-in option and is also eligible for a max-contract extension.

However, having failed to do anything significant in the playoffs, the front office will have to decide what's the best deal for him, as they also have other things to worry about.

Edited by Bhargav