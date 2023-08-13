James Harden and Darly Morey are entering into stalemate over $35,640,000 decision

This offseason, James Harden has been among the most talked about stars in the NBA. After opting into his player option for next season, the former MVP informer the Philadelphia 76ers that he'd like a trade.

Following this request, Daryl Morey began surverying the market to see what the value of James Harden in. The LA Clippers were his desired destination, and the only team giving an offer for the All-Star guard. However, no deal came about as Morey's asking price was too high.

On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Philadelphia 76ers have ended trade conversations with Harden. In the news story about this, Woj cites a disconnect between Morey and Harden over the fact that he wasn't offered a long-term extension.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Harden is unhappy with Sixers president Daryl Morey over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer, sources said, and the team is risking Harden's arrival at training camp bringing anything but a championship mindset."

In his first full season with the 76ers, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists.

James Harden remains focused on getting traded

While Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers have ended talks regarding James Harden, his mindset hasn't changed. He still wants a change of scenery after just a year-and-a-half in Philly.

Not long after Woj broke the story on Harden, Sam Amick of The Athletic did his own reporting on the situation. He stated that Harden has no intentions of showing up to training camp.

"No matter what signals the Sixers might send when it comes to trade talks, a source close to Harden reiterated that the 10-time All-Star and former MVP no longer wants to play for the Philadelphia and has no intentions plans on taking part in training camp.

As this saga unfolds, it is starting to look like a previous situation the Sixers found themselves in. That being when Ben Simmons refused to play after his collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 postseason.

Simmons didn't show up to camp that next season, and when he did, Doc Rivers had to throw him out of practice. The stalemate between the two sides didn't end until Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for Harden.

It appears that Morey plans on taking a similar approach this time around. He is willing to wait things out until a deal of proper value surfaces.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)