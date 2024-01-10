James Harden drops an ingenious wine promo that's smoother than his handles

LA Clippers guard James Harden, a cultural and fashion icon, desires to make quality wine more accessible, diverse and inclusive and to convey his wine journey with fans.

He recently uploaded a promotional video for his brand 'J-Harden Wines' with a short advert sketch with commentary in the back. The commentary follows:

"Life must be lived large, milestones Reached, pinnacles peaked, victories achieved, and triumphs triumphed, "an idea represented as "Work hard, play Harden" for celebrating milestones, victories and triumphs along the way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, Harden interrupts a voiceover explaining decanting poetically as classical music plays, saying, "So, basically pop it?" Harden showcases his J-Harden wine bottle and pops the bottle open in response to commentary.

The promo playfully challenges the world of wine snobbery and showcases Harden's charismatic personality.

How did James Harden come up with his wine brand?

The wine is in partnership with the globally acknowledged wine brand J-Shed. J-Harden x J-Shed wines were created when the winemakers collaborated to create the ideal wine style for James's first signature wine series.

While presenting the California Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon, Harden said:

"If you are new to wine or an experienced enthusiast, I believe that you will love these wines as much as I do."

Expand Tweet

The company sells a variety of wines, like California Red Blend, California Cabernet Sauvignon and Prosecco DOC. Working from "grape to glass" with his wine team, Harden fully engages in the wine-making process.

He continued:

“As a Black-owned business owner, I want to make wine more available to all communities. I want people to know they can enjoy some of the finer things in life and do it at an affordable price.”

James Harden's wine was an immediate success in China

Before James Harden got traded to the Clippers, in the off-season, he visited China for his wine's promotion. His followers startled him when, during a live stream, they snapped up 10,000 bottles of his specialty wine in a matter of seconds.

Expand Tweet

More than 15 million people watched the webcast, according to the state-run daily Global Times. When Yang questioned Harden during the webcast about how many bottles he typically sells in a day, he responded, "A few cases."

James Harden's wine is affordable due to his intention to make the wine industry accessible to everyone. The NBA star collaborated with Accolade Wines to create a line of affordable wines that are versatile and suitable for both novices and connoisseurs.

Harden's aim is to bring excitement and accessibility to the wine industry, ensuring that people can enjoy the finer things in life at an affordable price.