James Harden drops response after clutch dagger seals Clippers win

James Harden appears to have hit his stride as a member of the LA Clippers. This season, the uptick in Harden's numbers has earned him a spot on the All-Star team for the 11th time in his career. In addition, The Beard has proven time and time again to be the lynchpin of the Clippers' offense.

On Wednesday, Harden delivered once more in the clutch by sinking a dagger 3-pointer that sealed the Clips' 122-117 victory over the pesky Chicago Bulls. After the game, the forming scoring champ went on X to let the world know how competitive he is:

"Fun Fact... I hate losing! #Uno," Harden tweeted.

For nearly 48 minutes, the Bulls kept the game close, even taking the lead during brief stretches. With the Clippers hanging on to a precarious 3-point lead towards the end of regulation, Harden took matters into his own hands.

Less than 20 seconds to go in the game, Harden used an Ivica Zubac screen to rid himself of Lonzo Ball's defense right outside the 3-point arc. Seeing that Zach Collins decided to go into drop coverage, Harden pulled out an all-too-familiar stepback jumper on the right wing. The former MVP swished the shot, extending the Clippers' lead to six with 14.4 ticks left on the game clock.

Harden, who led all scorers in this game, finished with 30 points, two rebounds and six assists. Amir Coffey contributed 20 points off the bench while Kawhi Leonard chipped in 17.

James Harden links up with fellow MVPs at All-Star Game

As Harden made his 11th All-Star appearance during the Bay Area festivities two weeks ago, he got to spend time with elite talents who have won several accolades just like him.

On Feb. 18, the Clippers star went on X to post a picture with fellow Western Conference greats Kevin Durant and Steph Curry:

"OGs #Uno," Harden wrote in the caption.

Harden, of course, has a rich history with both of these former MVPs. The Beard played alongside Durant in Oklahoma City and Brooklyn, going as far as the NBA Finals in 2012 with KD as his Thunder teammate. When Harden took his act to the Houston Rockets, he fought many fierce duels with Steph Curry as the Golden State Warriors established their reign of dominance.

During that weekend in San Francisco, these three veterans helped lead "Shaq's OGs" to victory in the 2025 All-Star mini-tournament.

