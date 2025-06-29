James Harden enjoys Parisian night out at Eiffel Tower with girlfriend Paije Speights amid sexual assault lawsuit

LA Clippers guard James Harden enjoyed a romantic night out at the Eiffel Tower in Paris with his girlfriend, Paije Speights. She posted videos and pictures from their romantic getaway on her Instagram story. Harden was also spotted attending Paris Fashion Week earlier this week.

Harden’s trip comes at a difficult time, as the NBA star was named in a sexual assault lawsuit on Tuesday. Marisa Watley, who filed the litigation, is claiming that Harden’s nephew sexually assaulted her at his Houston residence.

Harden has been named in the lawsuit for alleged negligence stemming from the behavior of his in-house security staff.

James Harden's girlfriend, Paije Speights' Instagram stories

James Harden has been dating Paige Speights since May 2024. The couple is often spotted together on dates and at various events. Speights also frequently sits courtside at the NBA star’s games.

The Beard wrapped up his 15th season with the Clippers. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Harden is still performing at a top level. He made 79 appearances for the team in the 2024-25 season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. He led Los Angeles to the fifth seed (50-32) in a tightly contested Western Conference.

While the LA Clippers have built a solid roster around Harden and Kawhi Leonard, "The Beard" might not be in Los Angeles next season. As per multiple reports, the former MVP is expected to decline his $36 million player option and become an unrestricted free agent.

Noting the Rockets' recent trade for Kevin Durant, it wouldn't be surprising if Harden heads back to Houston to chase another title. However, it would not be surprising if he signs another contract with the Clippers.

James Harden’s girlfriend, Paije Speights, is pregnant with her second child

As James Harden deals with the disappointment of a first-round playoff exit and legal troubles, his girlfriend, Paije Speights, has arrived with a silver lining. Media Take Out confirmed on Wednesday that Harden’s girlfriend is pregnant with his child.

This will be Speights’ second kid with an NBA player. She was previously with Miami Heat star Mario Chalmers, with whom she has a son named Prynce Almario Chalmers. Harden and Speights have been co-parenting Prynce since the start of their relationship.

