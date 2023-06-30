James Harden fat suit: Why did former Rockets MVP look so fat prior to 2021 Brooklyn Nets trade?

James Harden's transformation from his time with the Houston Rockets to his arrival with the Brooklyn Nets has left many fans intrigued. The stark contrast in his appearance, particularly his noticeably bulging midsection, has sparked various theories about the former Rockets MVP's weight loss.

One prevalent hypothesis suggests that Harden may have been intentionally wearing a fat suit during his final games with the Rockets, reducing his trade value.

Speculation arose when a YouTuber analyzed images of Harden's physique and proposed the idea of a fat suit. The theory suggests that by appearing overweight, Harden aimed to discourage potential trade offers, ultimately facilitating his departure from Houston.

While this notion seems plausible, it remains purely speculative without concrete evidence to support it.

Another theory draws parallels to the weight-cutting techniques employed by UFC fighters before significant bouts. It's common for UFC fighters to lose a substantial amount of weight in the days preceding a bout.

Different techniques are employed by them to attain the weight category they aim for. Some suggest that Harden may have adopted similar techniques to shed excess weight quickly following his trade to the Nets.

However, the most plausible explanation lies in the concept of extra padding rather than a fat suit or extreme weight loss methods. Similar to Carmelo Anthony's experience, where extra padding made him appear out of shape for a period, it is possible that Harden used additional padding to alter his physical appearance during his final days in Houston.

The padding could have created the illusion of excess weight, contributing to the confusion surrounding his transformation. As Harden continues to find his rhythm with the Brooklyn Nets, the mystery surrounding his weight fluctuations remains a topic of intrigue.

While theories persist, it is crucial to approach them with caution until concrete evidence emerges. Ultimately, only James Harden knows the true story behind his physical transformation, and until he provides clarity, speculation will continue to swirl.

The New CBA's effect on expediting James Harden trade offers for the Sixers

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has significant implications for expediting James Harden trade offers to the Philadelphia 76ers. Under the previous CBA, teams above the luxury tax threshold could take back up to 125 percent of their outgoing salary in a trade.

However, under the new CBA, teams above the first apron are limited to matching salaries up to only 110 percent of their outgoing salary. Moreover, starting from the 2023-24 season, teams over the first apron can only trade for 100 percent of their outgoing salary.

Harden's future is significantly impacted by this. Next season, he is set to receive $35.6 million with an additional trade bonus of $5.3 million, totaling a substantial amount. The trade bonus must be factored into salary matching calculations, affecting potential trade scenarios such as the reported interest from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Understanding these intricacies of the new CBA is vital for navigating a potential James Harden trade to the Sixers.

