James Harden fine: How Daryl Morey could impose $389,000 on every missed game for Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden is still in a tricky situation. The Philadelphia 76ers have not traded him as he desired. Meanwhile, as training camp begins this week, Harden has sworn to not play as long as Daryl Morey is in charge. If Harden keeps to that promise and the Sixers do not trade him, it could get costly.

According to ESPN, the Sixers can fine Harden $389,000 for every game he misses. Harden is due to earn $35.6 million this season if he plays. He opted into his player option this summer before requesting the trade.

Harden reportedly wanted to be dealt to the LA Clippers. LA still has not made a big move this summer, but it seems the negotiations between the teams are dead after Morey could not find the asking price he desired.

Harden has wanted a trade before. However, his usual move is not a holdout.

Did James Harden go to Sixers' media day?

James Harden was not at the Sixers' media day on Monday. He has not yet reported to the team. Sixers general manager Daryl Morey seems content to wait out Harden as he tries to get a better trade offer. He hopes Harden could find a path to be reinvested in the current Sixers roster.

Harden may be subject to his first fine for missing media day. The Sixers are doing their training camp away from team facilities.

They will be flying to Colorado on Monday afternoon for camp at Colorado State University. The team expects Harden to be at training camp, whether he travels with the team or arrives on his own. It is unclear whether Harden is on the same page.

The Sixers hired a new coach this summer after firing Doc Rivers. They are hoping the change to NBA champion Nick Nurse may lure Harden back.

Harden has already been fined this summer for his trade demand debacle. He called out Morey at a public event, calling him “a liar,” drawing a $100,000 fine from the league.

The comments were investigated by the league. The NBA talked with Harden as part of the investigation. Sources say Harden said he would fill out his contract obligations with the Sixers if he was not traded. He missed the first step of those with media day.