James Harden fires 'cheater' jab at Taylor Rooks after All-Star spade tournament loss

James Harden joined the Stance Spades Tournament hosted by Dwyane Wade and Taylor Rooks. Harden teamed up with his agent Troy Payne for the event that served as one of the sideshows to the NBA All-Star weekend in San Francisco. Taylor Rooks proudly showed off her winning work with Wade and posted photos from the victory on Instagram on Su.

“Hosted this year’s all star spades tourney with the legendary @dwyanewade and BROUGHT HOME THE VICTORY!!! James and his partner almost had us I can’t even lie 😭 but we did it!!!! Lost in the championship last year but returned with a W. And we’ll be back for another one 😉”

The Beard gamely responded:

“CHEATER!”

James Harden responds to Taylor Rooks after she posted her win with Dwyane Wade in the Stance Spades Tournament on Sunday. [photo: @taylorrooks/IG]

Former NBA players Metta World Peace, Andre Iguodala, Mario Chalmers and Dorrell Wright also participated. WNBA legend Candace Parker and track and field superstar Noah Lyles were among the A-listers in the competition.

The IG photos shared by Rooks had one where she posed with James Harden, while a clip of The Beard dealing on one of the tables was also included. Rooks, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker together were in the collection as well.

The Stance Spades Tournament has been going on for over a decade. The event follows its routine of going where the NBA All-Star weekend is held.

Last year in Indiana, Donovan Mitchell joined the competition that Wade won for the first time. Iguodala, Parker, Metta World Peace and Taylor Rooks were also around. The Miami Heat legend and his brother, Demetrius, edged Rooks and Asia Brown for the top prize.

James Harden, making it back to the All-Star game after a two-year absence, joined the event in San Francisco. He and his agent nearly won the title before the Rooks-Wade duo trumped them.

James Harden was more successful on the basketball court than on the spades table during the All-Star weekend

This year, the NBA changed the All-Star format to a mini-tournament. In the second semifinal game, James Harden and the favored team Shaq's OGs held off the gritty Rising Stars. The former MVP finished the game with three points, two assists and one rebound. They punched a ticket to the championship game to face the Internationals of Charles Barkley.

Harden was even more productive in Team OGs’ run to the top. He had three points, four assists and two rebounds. The numbers from the LA Clippers superstar did not jump out, but he had a significant role in the victory. Harden was more successful on the basketball court than on the Spades tournament during the All-Star weekend.

