James Harden and former NBA champ's partners drop heartfelt reactions on Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee's All-Star montage

The partners of LA Clippers star James Harden and former NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reacted to the Instagram post of Hazel Renee Green, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.

On Saturday, Hazel shared several photos and videos taken during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, hosted by her husband's team in the San Francisco Bay Area. Part of her caption read:

"All🌟Star Weekend 2025 In The Bay! Looking Back On What A Time!! I Was Really Trying To Post In A Timely Manner And Like Over A Cute 2 Days But Here We Are…Ya’ll Goin Get This 20 SWIPE ⏩️🤯 (how do yall be getting the content out so fast?! I’m serious I need answers 👀🤣🤣)."

Hazel's lengthy post caught the attention of Paije Speights, the partner of former NBA MVP James Harden, who commented three heart-eyed emojis.

The post of Draymond Green's wife also caught McKenzie Caldwell-Pope's attention. McKenzie is the wife of two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Orlando Magic.

"Hair flourishing. Waist vanishing. 😮‍💨," McKenzie wrote.

Paige Speights' and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope's comments (Credits: Instagram/@lovehazelrenee)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won two rings with the LA Lakers in 2020 and the Denver Nuggets in 2023. He signed a three-year, $66 million deal with the Magic last offseason.

In his 16th season, the 35-year-old Harden was selected to his 11th All-Star Game. He was part of Shaquille O'Neal's OGs team, which won the mini-tournament.

Draymond Green blasts Rising Stars' inclusion in All-Star Game

Four-time All-Star Draymond Green made blunt remarks regarding the new format of the All-Star Game. In this year's edition, a mini-tournament is in place wherein four teams were assembled. The NBA All-Stars are divided into three teams. The fourth team came from the Rising Stars game — which Green called "absurd."

"I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star Weekend," Green said on TNT's pregame show. "And because ratings are down, because the game is bad, we're bringing in Rising Stars. That's not a fix. I never played in the Rising Stars game. My first two years, I didn't touch that game. And these guys get to touch the All-Star floor?"

Green said that he didn't like the Rising Stars playing on Sunday's All-Star Game.

"Those guys didn't make the All-Star team," Green added. "To be playing in the All-Star Game, and you did not make the All-Star team, is absurd."

Draymond Green, 34, is a 13-year veteran and was last selected as an All-Star in 2022, the year he won his fourth championship with the Golden State Warriors.

