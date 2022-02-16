“James Harden is a fraud” - Rob Parker lambasts James Harden for forcing his way out of adversity yet again, cites this as the reason why he isn’t an NBA champion

The James Harden and Ben Simmons swap in the waning hours of the trade deadline continues to send ripples across the NBA. While Simmons’ case was well-chronicled and had been a daily headliner since the pre-season, Harden’s discontent seemingly sprung out of nowhere until mid-season trading was almost done.

“The Beard” has now forced another move in his search for that elusive first NBA title. Rob Parker, in an episode of The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard, lambasted James Harden’s latest bail-out dance. The outspoken veteran sports reporter ripped the former MVP’s lack of spine and for successfully hatching another escape maneuver.

Parker minced no words in his criticism of James Harden:

“It's official NBA America, James Harden is a fraud and you should not be shocked why this guy hasn't won yet despite his enormous talent. He runs, he hides, he doesn't produce when games are big and worst of all, this guy has played with a plethora of great players in the National Basketball Association.”

The renowned sports anchor then continued his fiery castigation of the former Brooklyn Nets superstar, recalling his failures despite playing with superstar teammates.

“He had Durant and Westbrook in OKC. He had Dwight Howard and CP3 and Russ in Houston. Durant and Kyrie in Brooklyn and now he’s going to Embiid. You can’t keep hiding, you can’t keep running, you can’t keep using other people and situations as excuses. James Harden, it’s you!!! You’re the reason why you haven’t been able to win and could wind up in a career where you don’t win,” he added.

Harden’s latest act had something to do with Kyrie Irving’s refusal to take the vaccine, which had affected the Brooklyn Nets’ championship aspirations. Throw in his and Kevin Durant’s reported disagreement on how the offense should be run, and Harden belatedly realized how the season was coming undone.

The 12x All-Star is now in his 15th season in the NBA and has jumped from one legitimate opportunity to another in a quest for the championship. There is no doubt that “The Beard’s” partnership with Joel Embiid will cause trouble in the East. The uncertainty will be on how long he will stay committed when adversity hits the team.

History has already proven that he’s unwilling to stay in the foxhole with his teammates when things get rough. If he stays true to character, he may never hear the end of it from Philly fans. Ben Simmons failed there and forced his way out. He was traumatized as a result. Hopefully, a different story unfolds for Harden in the City of Brotherly Love.

How can head coach Doc Rivers utilize James Harden once he’s healthy?

Head coach Doc Rivers will undoubtedly let the offense run through James Harden. [Photo: Chron]

Tyrese Maxey has done an incredible job quarterbacking the team since Ben Simmons decided to sit out. With more playing time and responsibility, the 21-year-old sophomore responded with career numbers in practically all significant statistical categories.

As good as Maxey has been this season, James Harden is on another level as a playmaker. Despite an up-and-down season, he still shines as his team’s main engine on offense. “The Beard” is averaging 10.2 assists per game, which is second only to Chris Paul. When surrounded by shooters, he is almost impossible to contain.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly James Harden wearing Sixers practice gear: still very, very good at basketball James Harden wearing Sixers practice gear: still very, very good at basketball ✅ https://t.co/Oh5iYdPmQt

Doc Rivers would be unwise not to use him as the Philadelphia 76ers’ point guard. He should be able to maximize Harden’s pick-and-roll brilliance and unleash another aspect of Joel Embiid’s game. As long as the 32-year-old superstar remains engaged, Philly will be a problem in the playoffs.

