James Harden Game 7 stats: How has Clippers guard fared in biggest do-or-die situations

James Harden and the LA Clippers will head to the Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Saturday. This will be the seventh Game 7 of Harden’s career. So far, he has a record of 3-3 in such games. Harden has been solid when a series is on the line, averaging 21.3 points, 7.0 assists and 5.8 rebounds in such games.

His best Game 7 performance came against the Golden State Warriors in 2018. Harden recorded 32 points, six rebounds and six assists, but Steph Curry & Co. advanced. More recently, he has struggled, scoring just nine points in 41 minutes of the Celtics-76ers Game 7 showdown from 2023.

Harden has done well in the playoffs this year, averaging 20.7 points, 8.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in six games against the Nuggets. He was key in the Clippers’ Game 6 win. The 35-year-old finished with 28 points, six rebounds and eight assists on 10-for-20 shooting.

Denver will undoubtedly need to pay special attention to James Harden on Saturday. Harden can easily light it up from beyond the arc or cross up Denver’s best defender for a drive to the bucket.

Double-teaming the former MVP is also tricky thanks to his playmaking ability. Apart from being one of the best scorers, he is also one of the better passers in the league and won’t struggle to play around double-teams. Harden’s offensive game is too vast for the Nuggets to hold him back in a crucial Game 7.

However, they can tire him out by making him work on defense. Harden is doing much better on defense this series, recording 1.2 steals and a block per game. But, he is still the Clippers’ weakest link on that end of the floor.

“Whatever. I’m gonna do it”: James Harden on what it will take to take down the Denver Nuggets in Game 7

Following the Clippers' Game 6 triumph on Thursday, James Harden was asked about his minutes. After Harden had spent 47 minutes on the court to tie the series 3-3, a reporter noticed him yawning and asked if he was willing to go another 47 against Denver in Game 7. The former MVP replied without hesitation:

“Got to. Have to. Have to. It is what it is. It’s a part of it. Whatever the team needs. If it’s 47, 48, overtime, whatever. I’m gonna do it.”

James Harden & Co. will take on the Nuggets on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

