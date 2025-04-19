James Harden gets candid about Nikola Jokic's burgeoning reputation as the best player in the world

James Harden and Nikola Jokic will headline the first-round series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. The two teams finished the regular season with an identical 50-32 record, but the Nuggets own home-court advantage. Denver’s better conference record (32-20) gave them the edge in the tiebreaker against LA (29-23).

Ahead of Game 1 on Saturday, Harden was asked if he agrees with the idea that Jokic is the best in the world. The former MVP responded:

“Yeah. Yeah.

“Obviously, Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], who we think deserves MVP just because of their record and what he’s been able to do scoring-wise. But you talking about overall player and how impactful he is in the game. Yeah, of course.”

The Clippers and the Nuggets met four times this season. James Harden and Co. opened the season with two wins against Nikola Jokic’s team before the Nuggets evened the head-to-head record.

Denver has home-court advantage, but LA has arguably been the best team in the NBA late in the season. Harden gave the key to winning the series:

“Our defense has to be on point. Obviously, you know we’re dealing with the Joker. He’s the engine to the entire team.”

Per Kirk Goldsberry, the LA Clippers ranked fourth in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating after the trade deadline. LA’s impressive defense will be tested even if Denver’s offense stuttered over the last two months. James Harden could lead the Clippers to the next round if they can make life difficult for Nikola Jokic.

James Harden will play against Nikola Jokic for the first time in the playoffs

James Harden owns a winning record against Nikola Jokic in the regular season (16-9). On Saturday, the two will square off for the first time in the playoffs.

Limiting Harden is the key to beating the Clippers. The Beard, who handles playmaking duties, is the key to the Ty Lue-coached offense. LA will have a tough series if Denver’s defense can consistently force Harden into errors or tough shots.

What Jokic means to the Nuggets is undeniable. The all-around brilliance of The Joker, who finished the season averaging a triple-double, has been on full display throughout the season. The Clippers have a chance if Jokic can’t have his usual impact on the game.

