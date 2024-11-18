James Harden gives honest opinion on chances of surpassing Steph Curry in 3-pointers made

LA Clippers star James Harden etched his name further into NBA history on Sunday night, surpassing Ray Allen to claim the second spot on the league's all-time 3-pointers made list. Harden reached this milestone as he reached 2,975 career 3-pointers during the Clippers' 116-105 victory over the Utah Jazz, cementing his legacy as one of the game's most prolific shooters.

While Harden’s achievement is remarkable, the all-time leader remains Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, with an astounding 3,782 3-pointers and counting. Harden humbly acknowledged that Curry’s record might stand untouched.

Asked if he thought he could eventually catch Curry, James Harden said:

“I mean, I'm one of the most confident guys that we have in this league. But no, I probably won't catch Steph. And I don't think anybody will, honestly.”

“He can shoot the s**t out of the ball. Steph is coming off pin-downs, he's creating off isos, he's coming off pick-and-rolls — there's so many different variables to be able to shoot the 3 and make shots and do it at an efficient, high level.”

Ray Allen, now third on the list, concluded his career with 2,973 3-pointers. Among the top 10, only two other active players join Harden and Curry: Damian Lillard, fourth with 2,639, and Klay Thompson, sixth with 2,523.

James Harden thanks OKC Thunder organization for growth

James Harden credited his time with the OKC Thunder for laying the foundation for his career.

Drafted as the third pick in 2009, Harden developed into a star sixth man with OKC before his breakout as a franchise player with the Houston Rockets.

"They set the blueprint," Harden said (per SI's Joey Linn). "When I got there they had the blueprint of how to work. … Those three years really helped me in my NBA career.”

“From that point on, I was so comfortable and confident in myself. When I got traded to Houston, I knew I was gonna be successful. … Shoutout to KD, shoutout to Russ, and the whole Oklahoma City organization."

Harden’s former OKC Thunder teammate Kevin Durant was among those who celebrated the accomplishment. In a video shared by the Clippers, Durant congratulated Harden with heartfelt words:

"Congrats, JH, on reaching an amazing accomplishment. All the work that you put in has paid off. You inspire so many people around the world with how you play. Been a great teammate, a great friend. I love you brother, keep grinding."

Since his time in OKC and Houston, James Harden has played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, and now leads the Clippers, who remain without Kawhi Leonard.

