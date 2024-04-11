James Harden hilariously signs rival Devin Booker’s jersey and hands it rap star Kodak Black after Suns vs Clippers

When he's not on the basketball court pulling off ankle breakers and stepback three-balls, James Harden can be seen interacting or hanging with famous rappers. This has been a theme since his days with the Houston Rockets.

Following Wednesday night's 124-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns, rapper Kodak Black hilariously requested Harden's signature for his Devin Booker jersey.

Despite it not being one of his jerseys, the LA Clippers star indulged the request of the rapper. However, Harden couldn't help but laugh at the whole ordeal while continuing to entertain the rapper upon his request.

Signing NBA jerseys is nothing new when it comes to James Harden, however, signing the jersey of one of his opponents, such as Devin Booker, is something he probably didn't expect that night. Be that as it may, the 2018 MVP still managed to make the whole interaction natural.

James Harden once hung out with rappers Meek Mill, Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Back when he was playing with the Houston Rockets, James Harden was in the peak form of his career. The 10-time NBA All-Star was living his best life, to the point that he even skipped on getting some rest just so he could hang out with rappers Meek Mill, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, as per Complex's Joshua Espinoza.

"They all called me like, 'Yo, we about to pull up to Houston,'" Harden said. "Baby, Durk, Meek. They all come to the house [from] Atlanta, like 2 in the morning. I got to go practice in the morning! They come in the studio and I'm with them the whole time. And I go right from the studio at 7:30 am right to practice. I can't miss this opportunity."

When it comes to music, James Harden also shared how it is aligned with basketball as something that keeps him going and pushes him to continue to get better at his craft. With how much he has worked on his basketball career, he sees the rappers he's friends with as having the same kind of mentality.

Playing in his 17th NBA season, Harden is averaging 16.7 points (42.9% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range), 8.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.