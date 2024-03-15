James Harden Injury Update: Latest on former MVP’s status against Pelicans (March 15)

James Harden was sidelined due to a shoulder injury during the LA Clippers' 126-111 win against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The Clippers listed the 10-time NBA All-Star as questionable in a scheduled back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls tonight. The game tips off at 5:00 pm Pacific Time in the Smoothie King Center.

Since banding forces with the Clippers back on Oct. 31, 2023, Harden has been an asset for the team, only missing one game in the 59 games played so far this season. It was also one of the important factors that made him able to figure out the fit for playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Moreover, the team is also without Russell Westbrook, who remains out as he recovers from a left-hand surgery.

What happened to James Harden?

When the Clippers visited the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night's 118-100 loss, James Harden played through discomfort in his shoulder to put up 12 points on 7-of-12 shooting and seven assists to boot. However, it was clear from the jump that something was bothering him.

Interestingly, Harden didn't seem fazed by the discomfort he felt but still ended up being out on Thursday night's game against the Bulls. It was his first missed game with the LA Clippers. It is, however, a welcome sight that the superstar wasn't too worried about his condition.

James Harden's stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Against the New Orleans Pelicans, James Harden has averaged 23.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds throughout his career. If he ends up suiting up for tonight's matchup, fans can expect a quality outing from him, considering his impressive track record when facing this team.

The last time the Clippers star went up against the Pelicans was on Feb. 7, 2024, when they lost 117-106. Despite the loss, he put up 19 points on 54.5% shooting, including 83.3% from 3-point range, along with eight rebounds and five assists.

In his time playing with the LA Clippers, Harden has taken a step back from huge offensive responsibilities and has taken on a facilitator role for the team.

Considering the unit's offensive weapons in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Harden isn't required as much to put out huge scoring numbers similar to his days with the Houston Rockets.