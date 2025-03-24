James Harden injury update: Ty Lue drops concerning statement on superstar's health after loss vs Thunder

James Harden's historic night also came with a dampener as the former MVP sprained his ankle during the team's close 103-1-101 loss to the OKC Thunder at the Intuit Dome on Sunday. 'The Beard' hit the deck hard after taking a knee from Thunder wing Lu Dort, limiting his mobility. He did, however, stay in the game logging 35 minutes for 17 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.

Ad

Harden's status was later updated with head coach Ty Lue saying that his mercurial guard was dealing with 'a bit' of a sprained ankle. This casts doubt on his availability as the Clippers look to make a beeline for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Harden made history as he passed Moses Malone for 11th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. In Sunday’s matchup with OKC, Harden drained a floater off the glass in the 3rd quarter propping up his 27,410th point to push him past the Philadelphia 76ers' legend.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He's in his metamorphosis bag": Dwyane Wade reveals James Harden's locked-in state as Clippers look to punch playoffs ticket

Dwyane Wade revealed James Harden's mindset when he interacted with the LA Clippers star earlier this season. Speaking to the former Miami Heat legend after his 30-piece against the Memphis Grizzlies that saw him make his way to the history books, Harden told Wade that he was still in his bag.

Ad

Wade further explained on his podcast:

"I’m in my bag. I’m still in my ****’ He in his metaphor… you see the car he just pulled up in? With the sneak with Maserati? It was a Maserati. They call the colorway ‘Metamorphosis.’ He’s in his metamorphosis bag,”

Harden and the Clippers are placed eighth in the West with a 40-31 record. Up next, they face a stern test against the New York Knicks and it remains to be seen if the prolific guard can keep his rich form going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback