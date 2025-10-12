James Harden and Ivica Zubac in stitches at Kawhi Leonard's nonchalant attempt at painting

James Harden and Ivica Zubac were left laughing at LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard’s attempt at painting during a community event for Habitat for Humanity on Saturday.Clips from the event show the players painting wooden pieces that are to be used for houses built by the charitable organization. A clip shared on social media shows Zubac and Harden laughing at Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP can be heard calling himself an artist in the video as his teammates laughed on.Zubac, Harden and Leonard will be a big part of the LA Clippers' plans for the 2025-26 season. As three of the team's longest-tenured players, the trio will be expected to lead the charge both on the court and in the locker room.The Clippers have not won a playoff series in the last three seasons, resulting in numerous changes this offseason. With a refreshed roster, LA could shock many, especially with Kawhi Leonard having a full offseason without any injury setbacks.He played 37 games for the team last season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Leonard was also key in the playoffs, recording 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in seven games.&quot;He looks really, really good&quot;: James Harden impressed with Kawhi Leonard's form ahead of the new seasonJames Harden has also caught on to Kawhi Leonard's injury-free offseason and expressed excitement over his teammate's preparations for the new campaign. Speaking to the media on Oct. 4, Harden noted Leonard's long summer, saying he looks like he's in &quot;season form.&quot;&quot;“He looks in season form. He’s been putting the work in all summer.,&quot; Harden said.&quot;He’s been aggressive. He looks like Kawhi. Which is beneficial for our team. It’s always that moment, ‘When Kawhi’s coming back?’ Or whatever the case may be. He’s here. He looks really, really good. And our team looks really, really good.”While fans are excited about Leonard, the Clippers' success next season will also depend on James Harden. He played 79 games in the 2024-25 season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The team will also expect Zubac to carry forward his good form after recording 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game last season.The Clippers will return to action when they face the Denver Nuggets for their second preseason game scheduled for Sunday.