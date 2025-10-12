James Harden and Ivica Zubac in stitches at Kawhi Leonard's nonchalant attempt at painting

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 12, 2025 10:14 GMT
James Harden and Ivica Zubac in stitches at Kawhi Leonard
James Harden and Ivica Zubac in stitches at Kawhi Leonard's nonchalant attempt at painting (Credits: Imagn)

James Harden and Ivica Zubac were left laughing at LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard’s attempt at painting during a community event for Habitat for Humanity on Saturday.

Ad

Clips from the event show the players painting wooden pieces that are to be used for houses built by the charitable organization. A clip shared on social media shows Zubac and Harden laughing at Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP can be heard calling himself an artist in the video as his teammates laughed on.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Zubac, Harden and Leonard will be a big part of the LA Clippers' plans for the 2025-26 season. As three of the team's longest-tenured players, the trio will be expected to lead the charge both on the court and in the locker room.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Clippers have not won a playoff series in the last three seasons, resulting in numerous changes this offseason. With a refreshed roster, LA could shock many, especially with Kawhi Leonard having a full offseason without any injury setbacks.

Ad

He played 37 games for the team last season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Leonard was also key in the playoffs, recording 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists in seven games.

"He looks really, really good": James Harden impressed with Kawhi Leonard's form ahead of the new season

James Harden has also caught on to Kawhi Leonard's injury-free offseason and expressed excitement over his teammate's preparations for the new campaign. Speaking to the media on Oct. 4, Harden noted Leonard's long summer, saying he looks like he's in "season form."

Ad
"“He looks in season form. He’s been putting the work in all summer.," Harden said.
"He’s been aggressive. He looks like Kawhi. Which is beneficial for our team. It’s always that moment, ‘When Kawhi’s coming back?’ Or whatever the case may be. He’s here. He looks really, really good. And our team looks really, really good.”
Ad

While fans are excited about Leonard, the Clippers' success next season will also depend on James Harden. He played 79 games in the 2024-25 season, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The team will also expect Zubac to carry forward his good form after recording 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game last season.

The Clippers will return to action when they face the Denver Nuggets for their second preseason game scheduled for Sunday.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Sameer Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications