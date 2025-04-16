James Harden makes feelings clear on Steph Curry's greatness: "Reason why I still haven’t gotten a championship"

James Harden minced no words when he lavished praise on Steph Curry's greatness and his contribution to the sport. The LA Clippers star said the four-time NBA champion may be the reason he has yet to win his first title.

While Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ playoff hopes hinge on the outcome of their play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Harden focused instead on Curry’s career accomplishments.

“That’s what it’s about. Year 16. Steph is obviously Steph. What he’s been able to accomplish his entire career, it’s unbelievable," Harden said.

"We’re all witnessing real greatness. The battles, the Warriors teams I had to go against, it’s probably the reason why I still haven’t gotten a championship yet. What he’s been able to do his entire career is unbelievable. I’m happy to be a part of something like that.”

Curry dropped 36 points in Golden State's 124-119 loss to Harden's Clippers in the final game of their regular-season campaign. The defeat pushed the Warriors to the play-in tournament, where they now have two chances to clinch a playoff berth.

Meanwhile, James Harden and the Clippers finished as the No. 5 seed, booking a first-round matchup with the No. 4 Denver Nuggets.

During his time with the Houston Rockets, Harden clashed with Curry’s Warriors in several memorable battles — including a classic playoff showdown in 2018, when Golden State edged out Houston in a seven-game Western Conference Finals..

Steph Curry looks for his fifth ring in Year 16

Despite their dismal play-in record, Steph Curry and the Warriors remain contenders to make the playoffs and possibly go on a deep run. Barring their off-color games against the final stretch, where they lost three of their last five, Curry and the team have been a legitimate threat in the West.

Jimmy Butler's arrival bolstered the Warriors, who had been struggling with consistency before he joined. With three seasoned campaigners in the mix — Curry, Butler and Draymond Green — the Warriors are looking to make an impact.

First, though, they must excel in tonight’s battle for the No. 7 seed against the Memphis Grizzlies. If they win, the Warriors will begin their pursuit of Curry’s fifth ring in his 16th NBA season.

