James Harden makes feelings known on $47M guard and Bones Hyland trade

LA Clippers star James Harden made his feelings known on the Clippers trading Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA free agency.

Speaking to the media ahead of practice on Sunday, Harden reflected on his bond with Mann and Hyland while acknowledging that it's a business at the end of the day.

“Ever since I stepped foot in here, it's been all love. T-Mann, we sit on the plane together. Sits right next to me literally, so we just talk about everything," Harden said.

"And then Bones is somebody that I've grown closer with in the sense of just trying to mentor him and teach him the business, that at the end of the day this is a business. Teaching him about his habits, growing in this league, because if you grow with it, you'll get a lot out of it. But if you don't, we've seen a lot on that end as well."

Harden also wished Terance Mann and Bones Hyland the best for their new chapter with the Atlanta Hawks.

"Best of luck to those guys. Hope they continue to be successful and do their thing.”

In exchange for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland, the LA Clippers received Bogdan Bogdonovic and three second-round draft picks from the Atlanta Hawks.

Mann, who had signed a $47 million extension with the Clippers through 2025-27, is averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season. He made his debut for the Hawks on Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

Meanwhile, Hyland is averaging 7.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20 games this season. However, the Hawks reportedly requested for waivers for Hyland just two days after the trade.

James Harden opens up on competing alongside LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant in All-Star Game

James Harden is set to appear in his 11th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in the new format of the game introduced this year, featuring four teams.

Harden will play alongside co-veterans LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry in Team Shaq in the tournament.

James Harden shared his reaction on Sunday to the star-studded team when informed about the lineup.

"The Avengers or something?," Harden joked.

The Clippers star commended the longetivity of the lineup as they continue to feature as All-Stars.

"Longevity and how good we are and how much work we’ve put in. It starts with (LeBron), and he’s still doing it at the highest level. Then you trickle down to (Durant), Steph and myself. Then you go (Anthony Davis)."

"This league is a beautiful thing. It’s a beautiful thing to see all these talented players in one game."

This season, James Harden is averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He's shooting 39.5% from the field, including 34.2% from beyond the arc, as the LA Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference with a 29-23 record.

