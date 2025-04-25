James Harden pays tribute to Intuit Dome's "The Wall" for playing key role in Clippers' Game 3 win

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Apr 25, 2025 08:48 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three - Source: Getty
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Three - Source: Getty

James Harden and the LA Clippers took care of business on Thursday night as they blew out the Denver Nuggets 117-83 to go up 2-1 in their first-round series. As good as the Clippers were in Game 3, the assist they got from their proverbial sixth man can't be discounted.

In his post-game interview, Harden acknowledged the valuable support extended by the fans in attendance at Intuit Dome, particularly those seated in the infamous section called "The Wall":

"It was crackin'. It was loud," Harden said of the crowd reaction in Game 3. "It was just how we expected it to be...they got behind us, and we just rode their wave."
One of the key features of the $2-billion-plus facility, "The Wall" is a continuous section of seats behind one of the baskets. Specially designed to provide an audiovisual distraction to opposing teams, "The Wall" proved to be highly useful as the first-ever playoff game in the Intuit Dome — which opened its doors in August 2024 — took place.

On a night when Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was expected to lead the charge in getting homecourt advantage back, "The Wall" was littered with horse hats that fans put on as Jokic — a known horse enthusiast — shot his free throws.

Though Jokic still went a respectable 3-4 from the free throw line, the Clippers fan base got the last laugh as their team held the Nuggets to a miserable 26.9% clip from beyond the arc. Denver also committed six more turnovers in this resounding 34-point Clippers win.

James Harden calls the LA Clippers "one of the coolest teams" in his career

Aside from giving major props to Clippers fans, Harden also heaped praise on his teammates, going so far as to compare them to other players that he's previously shared a locker room with:

"This has probably been one of the coolest teams in the sense of everyone understands who each other is, accepting them for who they are, and going out there and competing and have each other’s back," Harden said after Game 3. "That’s what makes this team so special."

With passionate fan support and vibrant team spirit on their side, the Clippers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Nuggets in Game 4 on Saturday.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

