“They got no ceiling, Boston’s got a ceiling, Miami does” - Colin Cowherd believes the Philadelphia 76ers are an absolute handful, praises Daryl Morey for the James Harden trade

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are off to a strong start in the NBA playoffs. Colin Cowherd believes they are a handful without a ceiling, unlike the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

After James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, there was an expectation that he would be the missing piece to help them win a championship.

While there have been ups and downs since the trade occurred, Colin Cowherd praised Daryl Morey for the transaction.

"So this is a prime example of, you know that that Ben Simmons thing, I was wrong on this. I told Daryl Morey to get rid of him "get rid of him;" he was patient, patient, patient, patient, waited. He got Brooklyn to buy-in. Brooklyn's getting nothing out of it."

"You can't have Drummond on the floor late. Simmons isn't playing. Curry has not delivered in the playoffs. Who cares about draft picks? In the end they got Harden."

James Harden has been a critical piece of the Philadelphia 76ers in their current situation, albeit without doing so in the way most people expected.

As a result, Colin Cowherd believes they are a team with the ability to be better than the rest of the Eastern Conference.

"The Sixers have no ceiling. Boston does, Miami does. A lot of teams have one."

While their injured opponent has not been one of the toughest challenges for James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, they have still done their part to win and take a 2-0 series lead.

If the 76ers are going to win a championship, James Harden and the rest of the starters will need to be at their absolute best.

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are showing elite stuff in the playoffs.

The 76ers starters are playing elite basketball.

For a Philadelphia 76ers team with championship ambitions, the play of James Harden and the rest of their starters is living up to the faith that Colin Cowherd is about them and their potential.

"I think Philadelphia's pretty good. I think Philadelphia is an absolute handful, and I can't wait to watch them play. I think they're going to wrap-up this series."

If the first two games are anything to go by about how the rest of the current series will go, the 76ers will be a tough team to stop.

#PhilaUnite | @sixers Philly's starters have a cumulative +166 plus-minus this series.Tyrese Maxey (+42)Tobias Harris (+40)James Harden (+31)Danny Green (+30)Joel Embiid (+23) Philly's starters have a cumulative +166 plus-minus this series.Tyrese Maxey (+42)Tobias Harris (+40)James Harden (+31)Danny Green (+30)Joel Embiid (+23)#PhilaUnite | @sixers

While plus-minus is not the only stat that matters when evaluating a team's performance, the Philadelphia starters are putting up ridiculous plus-minus stats.

The competition that they will face in the future rounds will not allow them to put up the same level of statistics; it will take a significant effort to try and bring those numbers down to the point where the Philadelphia 76ers are vulnerable.

