The NBA community has been left stunned by James Harden's choice to not renew his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. His decision has in fact received an immensely favorable response from many fans.

Dubbed "the franchise killer," Harden's departure is seen as a potential blessing in disguise for the Sixers.

Harden's skill cannot be questioned, but his playoff showings have been erratic. Many people have raised concerns about his ability to guide a team toward a championship.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. https://t.co/GguWgysfNZ

Social media is currently buzzing with fans expressing their elation and sense of ease.

Here are some of the best fan reactions on Twitter:

The fact that the Sixers would have had to commit a massive salary to him for four years, potentially hindering their prospects, further validates the fans' enthusiasm for his departure.

The news of the Los Angeles Clippers' interest in acquiring Harden has only fueled more excitement. Fans are now eagerly speculating about potential trade scenarios and how the team can benefit from his departure.

The Sixers' commitment to creating a durable and prosperous team has seemingly been reinforced in the eyes of their supporters with the decision not to retain Harden.

Sixers' stroke of luck: Escaping the James Harden circus

James Harden

The Sixers can perhaps count themselves incredibly fortunate to have escaped the James Harden circus. Many believe Philadelphia made the correct choice to avoid pursuing Harden, as rumors emerge regarding the Clippers and Knicks' desire to acquire him.

According to the statement, even though the Knicks have enough resources, it is recommended that they avoid pursuing a quick fix with a possible one-season lease like Harden.

The possibility of losing him to free agency in the upcoming season makes this a particularly crucial situation.

By cutting ties with Harden, the Sixers are avoiding the potential pitfalls of committing to a player who may not live up to his lucrative contract. Daryl Morey might have been lucky or made a smart decision. It could even be a blend of both factors.

"The Sixers are wanting to get a deal done sooner than later." Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA It is looking very likely that a James Harden deal gets done before the start of free agency tomorrow. It is looking very likely that a James Harden deal gets done before the start of free agency tomorrow. From one league source I just spoke with:"The Sixers are wanting to get a deal done sooner than later." twitter.com/BrettSiegelNBA… From one league source I just spoke with: "The Sixers are wanting to get a deal done sooner than later." twitter.com/BrettSiegelNBA…

Regardless, the outcome seems highly favorable for the 76ers. It is improbable that Harden, given his current career stage, would be able to validate the extravagant sum of money he would demand.

Philadelphia can reflect on a time when they felt compelled to overpay Tobias Harris due to their lack of immediate replacements and championship aspirations. A similar scenario with Harden would likely have led to regret.

While Harden's statistics and moments of brilliance are notable, they ultimately culminated in postseason disappointment for the Sixers. In crucial games where Philadelphia needed him most, Harden faltered.

However, his commitment and diligence render him an indispensable member of any group. By parting ways with Harden, the Sixers can focus on constructing a team that has a legitimate shot at true success, and avoid the potential setbacks and frustrations associated with holding on to the 2018 NBA MVP.

