  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • James Harden
  • James Harden reacts to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' IG tribute celebrating NBA veteran's 3-pt milestone

James Harden reacts to Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' IG tribute celebrating NBA veteran's 3-pt milestone

By Evan Bell
Modified Nov 19, 2024 20:49 GMT
James Harden reacts to celebration from Gilbert Arenas
James Harden reacts to celebration from Gilbert Arenas' son after 3-point milestone (Image credit: Imagn)

On Sunday, James Harden surpassed Ray Allen on the NBA's all-time 3-point leaderboard after making his 2,974th bucket from downtown against the Utah Jazz. Now, Harden sits only behind Steph Curry, who has a career 3,782 3-pointers at the time of publication.

While Harden doesn't think he'll catch Curry on the all-time standings, the feat landed him plenty of praise from fellow players and fans. In a post on his Instagram story, Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah, shared a video counting all of Harden's threes.

Arenas tagged Harden along with the video and posted an emoji. In response, Harden reposted Alijah Arenas' story along with an emoji of his own.

James Harden (@JHarden13) - Instagram story
James Harden (@JHarden13) - Instagram story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Before Harden reposted Alijah Arenas' story, the former MVP shared congratulatory messages from Steph Curry and Kevin Garnett on his Instagram story. While KG congratulated Harden with a saluting emoji, Curry wrote that the two 2009 draft classmates did pretty well for themselves.

also-read-trending Trending

James Harden credits Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook with setting a good example when he joined the league

When the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted James Harden with the third pick of the 2009 NBA draft, Kevin Durant was preparing for his third year in the league while Russell Westbrook his second.

It didn't take the trio long to find their rhythm, with KD notably assisting Harden on his first career 3-pointer. After a first-round elimination from the playoffs in Harden's rookie year, the trio led the Thunder to a Western Conference Finals appearance the next season, where they lost to the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant, Westbrook and Harden led OKC to the NBA Finals the following year, where the Big 3 Miami Heat defeated them. That summer, Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets.

After surpassing Ray Allen on the NBA's 3-point leaderboard, Harden explained how the example set by Durant and Westbrook impacted him. While speaking with media members post-game, he said:

"They set the blueprint. When I got there, they already had the blueprint of how to work, how to be a professional in this league, and so all I did was just fall right in line, you know what I mean? And to where it's like every single day, you work your butt off ... And those three years really helped me in my NBA career because it just gave me a ground base to where I can go off of. ... Shout out to KD, shout out to Russ and an entire Oklahoma City organization for that ground building that they gave me.”

While the Thunder's famous big three never won a title together, Harden's place in NBA history can never be denied.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी