"BALLIN LIKE MAAAARCH MADNEEESSSSS!" - James Harden displays extreme excitement for March Madness on social media

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden is ready to enjoy the start of March Madness as much as anybody else. The NCAA Tournament is the peak of the college basketball season, and the former Arizona State superstar will enjoy this year's tournament.

Harden is taking some time to take in some of what March Madness has to offer.

The NCAA Tournament is a popular time for many NBA players as the vast majority played college basketball. Many made appearances in the tournament, including Harden.

Harden took to Twitter to showcase his love for the event.

James Harden @JHarden13 🗣 BALLIN LIKE MAAAARCH MADNEEESSSSS! 🗣 BALLIN LIKE MAAAARCH MADNEEESSSSS!

The NCAA Tournament, including the Final Four, is the biggest event of the NCAA basketball season. Many collegiate superstars will play to the best of their abilities.

Harden knows about March Madness from his time at Arizona State, although it was a limited experience.

James Harden's March Madness experience

James Harden is one of the biggest stars in the NBA today and is playing on a Philadelphia 76ers team that is a top contender for the NBA Finals. But his collegiate career was significantly different. At Arizona State, Harden was an elite player with individual success but less success as a team.

Arizona State made appearances in the National Invitation Tournament and the NCAA tournament during his time in college. But the Sun Devils failed to make it past the third round of either tournament. Arizona State made the third round of the 2008 NIT before falling to defending NCAA national champion Florida. The Sun Devils lost to Syracuse in the second round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

While Harden delivered strong performances in those tournaments, the team as a whole was not good enough.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife James Harden at Arizona State!



ASU retired his number in 2015

Harden was such a star at Arizona State that the school retired his No. 13 jersey despite just two seasons at the school. Still, he is among the best players to ever play at Arizona State and was more than deserving of the honor.

Harden was a consensus All-American and the Pac-10 Player of the Year in 2009. He was also a two-time, first-team All-Pac-10 selection.

Harden was picked third in the 2009 draft by the OKC Thunder. The 2017-18 MVP, Harden has led the NBA in scoring three times and has been an All-Star 10 times. He was also the 2011-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

