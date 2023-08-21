James Harden reportedly told the NBA he called Daryl Morey a "liar" referring to their deal to get him traded after $35,600,000 contract opt-in

Contrary to popular belief, James Harden didn't call Daryl Morey a "liar" because of a rumored handshake deal that would see him sign a max contract this summer. NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Harden told NBA investigators he called out Morey as the two had agreed to help the player secure a trade upon opting into his $35.6 million contract. Here's what Charania wrote:

"As part of NBA probe into his “liar” comment, James Harden told league investigators he was referring to Daryl Morey telling Harden he will trade him “quickly” following the $35.6 million opt-in for 2023-24, per sources. The 76ers’ stance now is they expect to keep Harden."

Harden was widely expected to opt out of his contract and enter free agency. However, "The Beard" surprisingly took another route. Harden's potential market dried out quickly, with the Houston Rockets pulling out of the race to sign him while the Sixers not showing willingness to offer him the max contract he probably wanted.

James Harden sent NBA circles into a frenzy a month after his $35.6 million opt-in by calling Daryl Morey a "liar" a few days ago. Harden claimed he would never play for the Sixers' GM again.

Harden took a $15 million pay cut last summer to give the Sixers the room to sign veterans PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and De'Anthony Melton. That sparked rumors that he might have had a handshake deal with Morey to land a max contract this summer.

When Harden called Morey a liar, many believed it was due to Morey not obligating to the rumored handshake deal, which led to the NBA investigating the matter following Harden's public outrage.

James Harden has no plans in taking part in Sixers' training camp

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are in a complicated situation entering next season. Harden is under contract after opting into his $35.6 million deal and wants a trade. The 76ers, meanwhile, want adequate value in return and are under no obligation to trade before the February deadline.

The LA Clippers are among the most prominent suitors, but the Sixers are reportedly holding out to see if any better offers come from other teams. The Clippers remain interested as Harden fills the need for a lead guard.

He can also take pressure off injury-prone stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and keep the team afloat in their absence alongside former OKC Thunder and Houston Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook.

The Clippers are likely the only team who can offer James Harden the chance to maximize his earnings on his next contract.

