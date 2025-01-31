James Harden reveals 3-word response from his mom after All-Star nod

James Harden took to Instagram to share his proud mother's congratulatory message after the LA Clippers star made the NBA All-Star 2025 reserves. The list was announced on Thursday, and 'The Beard' found himself among some marquee names that cut.

Harden's mother had a crisp 3-word response that the now 11x NBA All-Star shared on social media.

James Harden is in the middle of a scintillating season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 44 games this season.

The West All-Star reserves include Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), and Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder).

