James Harden reveals 3-word response from his mom after All-Star nod

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Jan 31, 2025 02:35 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Source: Getty
James Harden reveals 3-word response from his mom after All-Star nod

James Harden took to Instagram to share his proud mother's congratulatory message after the LA Clippers star made the NBA All-Star 2025 reserves. The list was announced on Thursday, and 'The Beard' found himself among some marquee names that cut.

Harden's mother had a crisp 3-word response that the now 11x NBA All-Star shared on social media.

also-read-trending Trending

James Harden is in the middle of a scintillating season, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 44 games this season.

The West All-Star reserves include Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets), and Jalen Williams (OKC Thunder).

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Aharon Abhishek
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी