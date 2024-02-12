James Harden rocks 49ers legend Joe Montana's jersey with a $992,500 million Richard Mille watch ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

James Harden showed his support for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Harden posted several pictures of him rocking 49ers legend Joe Montana's jersey paired with an expensive Richard Mille watch on Twitter on Sunday night. According to sources, the watch is worth $992,500. Matching his red-and-gold top was a pair of black leather pants and black, red and white sneakers.

In a highly anticipated Super Bowl showdown, Super Bowl LVIII showcases a clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, the reigning champions, are striving to accomplish a remarkable feat: becoming the first NFL team in two decades to clinch consecutive Super Bowl championships. But they face a formidable challenge from the 49ers, spearheaded by star player Christian McCaffrey.

Looking at James Harden's love for Super Bowl LVIII favorite 49ers

James Harden is a California native, so it's only natural for him to root for the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Harden has been in attendance at numerous 49ers games over the years and even visited their stadium at one point to show his support for the NFL team he loves.

It isn't unnatural for NBA players to go crazy over American football. Many players are avid NFL fans and other sports like baseball. Other notable basketball players who are die-hard 49ers fans are LeBron James, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and NBA legend Gary Payton.

49ers attempting to win Super Bowl LVIII could motivate James Harden to win his first ring

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Since arriving in LA in November, James Harden has helped elevate the LA Clippers' status in the Western Conference. With Harden, the Clippers (35-16) are second in the West and can easily lead the conference if they continue to win consistently. They only lag behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-16).

When Harden first arrived, LA struggled to find its rhythm, suffering a five-game losing skid. The Clippers seemed like they got worse by having four superstar-caliber players.

However, they found their stride, going 32-9 in the past 41 games, and have proven to be a dominant force in the West. It's possible that Harden could finally win the first NBA title that he's been chasing after throughout his career.

If the San Francisco 49ers end up winning the Super Bowl LVIII, James Harden could use their victory as motivation to aim for his own title win this year.

