James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel flexes $4,900 diamond watch on Instagram

James Harden has been a great addition to the LA Clippers roster, considering the edge he brings to his team's offensive end. Outside of basketball, his girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel, has also been winning in life. On her Instagram story, Janshel showcased a stunning $4900 diamond watch. The watch's aesthetic says it all about its luxurious state, deserving of being shown off online.

Jessyka Janshel's Instagram story

Janshel included the caption, "Blurry Aesthetic," which altered the look and quality of the image. At the same, it also heightened the look of the watch in all its glory coming from its use of diamonds.

It is not known as of now if James Harden was the one who bought the watch for her or if she bought it for herself. At the same time, considering what Janshel does for a living, she has more than enough to spend on a luxurious item.

For starters, Jessyka Janshel is a model and a social media influencer. Her Instagram account has over 566K followers and 44 posts

Her Instagram page consists of food videos and clips of herself. However, her page doesn't include any content about James Harden, as the two prefer that their relationship be kept private.

James Harden and Jessyka Janshel keeping their relationship private

According to reports, Clippers star James Harden and Jessyka Janshel met in 2017 around summertime. Janshel is the latest one linked to Harden, considering the long list of people he has dated.

They have kept their relationship out of the limelight, drastically different from Harden's past flings. An example would be the time he dated TV personality Khloe Kardashian. According to US Weekly, the two met in June 2015 when they were in attendance at rapper Kanye West's birthday party.

However, the relationship didn't last long, as they broke up in February 2016. The two considered their time together a bit of a struggle as they were constantly in the media's limelight, which caused unwanted pressure for the ex-couple.

Interestingly, when it comes to Harden's relationship with Jessyka Janshel, there seem to be no further updates on their status. The two have done so well in hiding from the public eye that people can't place a finger on how they are doing together.

Like Janshel's Instagram page, James Harden has no uploaded pictures or videos with the model. His Instagram consists of outfit pictures, basketball highlights and promotional images of his signature shoes with Adidas.

Considering what Harden went through during his time with Khloe Kardashian, his situation with Janshel is for the better.

