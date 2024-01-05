James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel looks delighted as she unveils tribal-style waist-length braided hairdo

James Harden's girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel, showcased her stunning tribal-style waist-length braided hairdo on her Instagram story. She commended the hairstylist on her post. Here's a look:

Jessyka Janshel's Instagram story

From Janshel's Instagram story, she tagged Braids by Nastassja for her stunning work with the hairdo. She is a "Houston braider and hair stylist" with over 881 posts and 9,326 followers.

Who is James Harden's girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel?

According to Famous Birthdays, Jessyka Janshel was born on July 5, 1991. She attended high school at Chavez High School in Houston, Texas. When she attended college at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, she landed a modeling gig with Face Studios.

After studying at her university for two years, she eventually dropped out to pursue her modeling career.

Moreover, her information on Famous Birthdays also mentioned that she co-hosted with NFL player Josh Huff during an event held by California Dreams.

Meanwhile, her relationship with LA Clippers star James Harden is private as both were originally seen together multiple times around 2017.

James Harden's 2023-24 season stats

This season, James Harden is averaging 17.7 points (47.0% shooting, including 43.3% from 3-point range), 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. The shooting efficiency is still there, with his best numbers from beyond the arc to date.

Compared to his scoring averages from past seasons, he has not averaged less than 21.0 points per game since his third year in the NBA. During that time, he was still playing for the OKC Thunder.

This comes in with the system that he is playing with the Clippers. Considering the number of stars, sacrifices have to be made for the team's betterment. So far, it seems to be paying off nicely.

The LA Clippers are fourth (21-12 record) in the Western Conference standings with a .636 winning percentage. They have also won 13 of their last 15 games, showcasing their improved chemistry and understanding of each others' roles.