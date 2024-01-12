James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel mocks Larsa Pippen for revealing s*xual relationship details with Marcus Jordan

James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel recently took a dig at Larsa Pippen after the latter revealed details of her intimate relations with Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

TV personality Pippen, known for her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Miami", drew social media attention after discussing her sexual relations with Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."

During the show, Pippen revealed intimate details of her physical relation with Marcus, while referring to the former UCF Knights' basketball player as the 'love of her life'. She said (via Instagram handle Hollywoodunlocked):

"I also have sex probably five times a night with the love of my life."

You can watch the clip below:

LA Clippers' shooting guard James Harden's girlfriend Jessyka Janshel mocked Pippen by commenting on the aforementioned social media post:

Jessyka Janshel's comment on the Instagram post

Larsa Pippen went a step further to reveal her intimate details with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship started received media attention from December 2022, after People magazine revealed images of the couple holding hands and kissing each other (via Today).

While talking on Andy Cohen's show recently, Pippen also spoke about other intimate details of their sex life by talking about the couple's favorite position and the number of time they make love to each other every night.

This particular conversation began when host Cohen asked Larsa about some previous comments she had made about Marcus and the intimacy in their relationship.

Marcus Jordan also talked about his take on the physical details of their relationship. He emphasized on the competitive aspect of it, expressing his preparedness for it. He did have a smile on his face while sharing the details and also noted that the frequency is "way more than three times."

Marcus said (via Instagram handle Hollywoodunlocked) on the Andy Cohen show:

"I am very competitive, so I like to stay prepared."