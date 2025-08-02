  • home icon
James Harden's girlfriend offers rare glimpse into her bond with NBA star in heartfelt IG post

By Arian Kashyap
Published Aug 02, 2025 15:31 GMT
James Harden
James Harden's girlfriend offers rare glimpse into her bond with NBA star in heartfelt IG post (Credits: IMAGN)

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shared a rare glimpse into their bond on Saturday. The fashion designer posted a few images on Instagram showcasing their love in a heartfelt post.

In the first image, Speights shared a text exchange with Harden, where the Clippers guard sent her a personalized twist on Meek Mill’s song Crash Out, tweaking the lyrics to reflect her Detroit roots.

"My Detroit b*tch had 300k I took her to 3 mill," the text read.

The message thread also included a playful, flirtatious moment between the two. Speights greeted Harden with a sweet "Hi baby," to which he affectionately responded, "Hi lover."

In her next story, Speights posted a screen recording from a FaceTime call with Harden, who’s currently in China for the 2025 UNO Tour. The former MVP was seen surrounded by fans, casually sitting atop a race car.

Speights added a short caption to the post, offering a rare glimpse into their bond.

"Facetimes me from China while he working 😂🤞🏾#Proud," she wrote.

She continued to post snippets of their video call while dropping a love-filled reaction for her partner.

"🥰💪🏾," she reacted.
Paije Speights shares her love-filled interaction with James Harden online (Source: Instagram/Paije Speights)
Paije Speights shares her love-filled interaction with James Harden online (Source: Instagram/Paije Speights)

Since 2024, the couple are rarely seen in public but don’t shy away from expressing their affection when the moment allows. Harden, on his first trip to Asia since the 2019 NBA China Games, appears to be keeping Speights in the loop.

The guard is set to launch the 2025 UNO Tour this weekend in collaboration with Sina Sports, with fans in China turning out in large numbers to show their continued support.

"I prefer Favoritism": Paije Speights shares images with partner James Harden from their time in the Offseason

Following the Clippers’ early playoff exit, James Harden has been making the most of the offseason alongside his girlfriend, Paije Speights. The designer has posted several images from their time together, with the latest showing the couple relaxing at a hookah lounge.

"I prefer favoritism," Speight wrote, captioning the post with a three-word note.

In the seven-slide post, Speights and Harden appeared to enjoy a love-filled evening together, sharing moments of deep eye contact, warm embraces, and quiet connection. One of the slides showed Speights holding the hookah as Harden rested his head gently on her shoulder, capturing a soft, unguarded moment between the two.

