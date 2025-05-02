James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights delivers bold message as Clippers push Nuggets to Game 7

James Harden and the LA Clippers faced elimination at home against the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their first-round series on Thursday night. They won the game 111-105 behind 28 points from Harden and 27 from Kawhi Leonard, forcing a Game 7 on Saturday in Denver.

Ad

James Harden is known as a player with a bad habit of coming up short in big playoff games, but he is playing well so far for the Clippers. His fans are supporting his pursuit of his first career championship, including his girlfriend, Paije Speights. Speights is a fashion designer and model who has been with Harden for almost a year.

Speights attended Game 6 in Los Angeles to support her boyfriend and his team as they staved off elimination. After the game, Speights snapped a picture of Harden, posting it on Instagram with a simple message to the Nuggets ahead of the deciding game in the series.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speights showed her confidence in her boyfriend and his team after Thursday's win.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"One more," said Speights. "Cbfw."

Ad

Speights not only set the bar for the Clippers before Game 7, but declared that the Nuggets simply can't stop James Harden from leaving his mark on the series. Harden and Leonard are leading the way for Los Angeles, both averaging more than 20 points per contest in the series. Harden is also handling the bulk of the plamaking responsibilities, averaging 8.5 assists per game.

How do James Harden and the Clippers stack up against the Nuggets in Game 7?

Four of the six games in the first-round series between James Harden's Clippers and Nikola Jokic's Nuggets have been decided by less than 10 points. There's no reason to expect anything different as Game 7 looms on Saturday night. The Nuggets are favored to win the game, according to ESPN analytics, but the last time they hosted a Game 7, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-90.

Ad

While the contributions of Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac are crucial to the Clippers' success in Game 7, James Harden could be the most crucial part of their attack. He is running an effective offense, getting his teammates involved without losing his own scoring in the shuffle. Alongside Leonard, though, he has a teammate who can take over a close game, relieving him of the pressure.

Paije Speights might be the biggest Harden supporter, but she is far from the only one. The Clippers fanbase has rallied behind this year's team and will cheer them on as they go to the Mile High City to take on the reigning MVP. This series has delivered exciting games so far, and Game 7 is likely to be the most intense matchup yet, with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder awaiting the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More