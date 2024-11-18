  • home icon
  James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights has just 1 word to describe NBA star's historic feat

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights has just 1 word to describe NBA star's historic feat

By Avi Shravan
Modified Nov 18, 2024 18:15 GMT
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights has just 1 word to describe NBA star's historic feat. (Image Source: Imagn)

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights dropped a one-word reaction to her boyfriend's historic achievement. On Sunday, Harden became the second player with the most 3-pointers made in the league's history.

The LA Clippers faced off against the Utah Jazz, and the Beard needed only one 3-pointer to surpass former NBA star Ray Allen and become number two. He is now behind 3-point legend Stephen Curry.

Harden pulled off the feat and the Clippers sealed the victory 116105. The Beard now has a career total of 2,974 3-pointers. On Sunday, Speights shared the Clippers' Instagram post on her IG story and captioned it:

"Tuh."
Paije Speights drops one-word reaction on James Harden's historic feat. (Credits: @front_paije/Instagram)
Paije Speights drops one-word reaction on James Harden's historic feat. (Credits: @front_paije/Instagram)

Harden's historic 3-pointer, which moved him past Allen, came in the final 6:12 of the first quarter of the game. Harden had a double-double. He netted 20 points, collected six rebounds and dished out 11 assists.

The Beard has had a great start to the season, averaging 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists. The Clippers have had an even season having won seven games out of their 14 matchups. They are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shares an update about the Clippers star's mood after a historic feat

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shared an update about her boyfriend's mood after he achieved the historic milestone on Sunday. The social media influencer shared a video of her car's music player with the song "Why I Love You So Much" by Monic playing on it.

She captioned the post,

"He playing the jams," revealing the Clippers star was choosing the songs.

In the following story, Speights shared a video of a man vibing to the song playing in her car. She captioned the story,

"His mood," drawing similarities to her boyfriend's mood.
Speights shared an update on her boyfriend's mood. (Credits: @front_paije/Instagram)
Speights shared an update on her boyfriend's mood. (Credits: @front_paije/Instagram)

Harden and Speights caught the public's eye in June this year. Since then, the couple have been very public about their relationship and have often been spotted together. Speights is an emerging fashion designer and the owner of the clothing brand "Front Paije," which deals in customized clothing.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
