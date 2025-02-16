James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights makes feelings clear on 11x NBA All-Star while sharing memory from Italian getaway

Paije Speights, girlfriend of Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, took to Instagram to profess her love for the former MVP on Saturday. The Detroit native made her feelings clear about the 11-time NBA All-Star as she shared a memory from an Italian getaway.

Taking to Instagram to post a story of her and Harden, the streetwear brand owner shared a clip of them dancing in black formals to artist Usher's song "Superstar." The video, a repost from their trip to Italy, had a short caption that read:

"Your love is legendary to me," followed by a couple of emojis.

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights on Instagram

In the clip, Harden and Speights are moving to the rhythm while the former Rockets star shows off the jewelry on his wrist. He then playfully flips the camera off and kisses his girlfriend's forehead. The video also captures the couple singing along to the song.

Speight's story was a throwback to the couple's trip to Italy as they visited Lake Como in June. The duo traveled to the birthplace of the Renaissance last year as they attended former NBA player Rajon Rondo's marriage with his longtime partner, fashion designer Latoia Fitzgerald. The former Boston player tied the knot on June 9 after retiring from the NBA after 16 seasons in the league.

James Harden looks on in shock as girlfriend Paije Speights catches the bride's bouquet at Rondo's wedding

Rajon Rondo's marriage was an eventful affair for James Harden. While he was having a great time with Paije Speights, his reaction to her catching the bride's bouquet left many in stitches.

The former OKC Thunder guard's expression to his girlfriend was one to be seen as X (formerly Twitter) account "Overtime'" shared the clip for everyone to see. The account had a short caption to describe his reaction:

"James Harden’s gf caught the bouquet at the wedding. Peep his reaction."

The video depicted Rondo's wife throwing her bouquet into the crowd. It sailed past everyone and landed right in front of Paije. Overjoyed, Speights picked it up off the floor and turned to look at Harden, who had a shocked expression and appeared wide-eyed at the entire event.

For those unfamiliar with the tradition, catching a bride's bouquet typically signifies that the catcher will be the next to get married. Given that Harden and Paije had only been dating for five months, it’s no surprise that Harden appeared wide-eyed and uneasy throughout the entire commotion.

