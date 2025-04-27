James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shows love to Clippers star rocking chic hoodie as she goes through rollercoaster of emotions in Game 4

On Saturday, Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights showed love to her boyfriend, as his team hosted the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the playoffs. The model donned a chic hoodie paired with Harden's jersey as she went through a rollercoaster of emotions at the Intuit Dome.

Taking to Instagram to post multiple stories of her NBA playoff night, Speights' first story featured a mirror selfie of her outfit. She was seen wearing a white hoodie and styled it by donning a James Harden Clippers jersey on top of it. She paired her fit with faded blue jeans and a black handbag.

Speights' second story depicted her going through the motions during the match as she shared a picture of the scoreboard. The image showed the game tied at 99-99 with just 8 seconds remaining. The fashionista reacted to this moment with two emojis.

Despite Speights showing her full support for the Clippers, the LA team succumbed to a last-second basket by Aaron Gordon, which leveled the series at 2-2. The model posted a third and final story from the Intuit Dome holding a James Harden plushie.

Paije Speights posts multiple stories on Instagram showing her support for James Harden

Captioning the story with a heart and laughing emoji, Speights took home the positives from an otherwise hectic and draining match. The Los Angeles Clippers will now travel to Colorado on Tuesday for Game 5.

Aaron Gordon gets the last laugh in Game 4 as he receives a technical for an altercation with James Harden

The playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers has been the best Round 1 tie so far. Both teams have won a game apiece in their respective home grounds and will enter game 5 with the series tied at 2-2.

While the competition on the court has been fierce between the two teams, tensions flared at the end of the second quarter on Saturday as James Harden got into an altercation with the Nuggets players. The confrontation began when Cristian Braun tried to stop the former MVP causing him to react in frustration.

This frustration eventually poured out onto the court as Nikola Jokic and later Aaron Gordon were dragged into the melee. The latter, however, was shoved by Harden during the commotion, causing him to go berserk at the Clippers guard.

Despite the aforementioned players all receiving techs, Gordon had the last laugh on the night as his buzzer-beating dunk secured the win for the Nuggets at the Dome. With the series now tied, Game 5 will surely provide fireworks as both teams look to make it to the next round.

