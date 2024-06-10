James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights speaks out on viral bouquet catch: "Win is a win"

Over the weekend, James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights went viral after attending a wedding. After seeing her clip do big numbers on social media, she decided to share her thoughts.

During the reception, Speights was lucky enough to catch the bride's bouquet. It's a commonly accpeted belief that whoever catches it is likely to get married next. This is created the viral moment, as Harden had a hilarious reaction when Speights caught the flowers.

Later on, James Harden's girlfriend posted on her Instagram story about catching the bouquet:

"I wasn't even participating lol I'm standing outside the circle in the back. The bouquet landed right at my feet. Hey a win is a win."

Via Paije Speights' Instagram story

She posted another photo of her and the LA Clippers guard as she posed with the bouquet of flowers.

Via Paije Speights' Instagram

Speights is a fashion designer and even has her own brand, "Front Paije Designs." She and Harden started making their relationship public a few weeks ago by posting photos of each other on their Instagram stories.

NBA analysts poke fun at James Harden's girlfriend catching the bouquet

NBA fans were far from the only ones having fun over James Harden's girlfriend catching the bouquet. On Monday morning, a panel of analysts decided to crack some jokes as well.

Among the things brought up on Monday's episode of "Get Up" on ESPN was James Harden's girlfriend and the viral moment. Some cracked jokes about how he completely froze in the moment, while others took a shot at his career.

Alan Hahn asked how Harden was going to give her a ring. This was aimed at the fact that the former MVP has never won a championship.

Despite being one of the NBA's top talents for quite some time, a championship is the one thing that has eluded Harden. He's had strong teams with the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers, but has never been able to get over the hump.

This season, Harden looked like he was arguably in his best position to finally win a ring. After being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Clippers, he had a pair of new All-Star running mates. There were some growing pains at the start, but he found a way to co-exist on the floor with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The Clippers finished the regular season on a strong note, and many viewed them as a title threat. However, that all changed when Kawhi Leonard got injured. Without the star forward, Harden and the Clippers got bounced in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks.