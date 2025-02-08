James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights vents about feeling drained before hitting the gym in $160 kicks

James Harden's girlfriend Paige Speights has been putting in some work in the gym lately and it seems like Harden's signature shoes are proving to be a big inspiration for her. The social media influencer took to Instagram to let out the feeling of being drained before she left for the gym.

On Friday, Speights made multiple posts on her IG story; both from before and after hitting the gym. In her first post on her IG, Harden's girlfriend recorded herself in a mirror selfie video. She certainly didn't look in her good energy for the workout.

"Does anybody else feel super drained, sluggish and irritated today or just me??! Either way. Making my way to the gym," she wrote.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[Credits: IG/@front_paije]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, she finally let go of her feelings and instead inspired herself into the gym. In her later story, she posted a video of herself on the treadmill. She posted a video of her brisk walking on the treadmill in James Harden's Adidas Harden Vol. 9.

[Credits: IG/@front_paije]

This is not the first time that Paige has posted about Harden's $160 new kicks [adidas.com]. Previously, she had revealed that she was putting up custom packaging for Harden Vol. 9.

Harden's ninth installment of his signature shoe was released in January on Jan. 25. The Harden Vol. 9 hit Adidas online and retail stores in the "Cyber Metallic" colorway.

James Harden's GF Paige Speights defends Clippers star against online hate

James Harden and Paige Speights have been together since last year. Their relationship became public after the viral video from Rajon Rondo's wedding ceremony. Since then, Speights has been regularly posting pictures with Harden.

Speights recently posted a picture with the Clippers star on her Instagram handle. However, fans in the comments quickly expressed their fury that her boyfriend hadn't posted a picture of her on his social media.

"I really don’t like that he hasn’t posted u 😡," a fan said.

Paige quickly came in his defense and replied that the NBA star had posted pictures of her plenty of times.

"@lilmilla plenty of times," Paige replied.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

Calling Paige her bestie, another fan wrote that she should let James Harden make a post dedicated to her. She once again replied that the "blonde girl" on his social media was her.

"Bestie let him post YOU for once," a user commented.

"@jaida.kelley1000 who do yall think the blonde girl is on his page? 😂" Paige replied.

[Credit: IG/@front_paije]

James Harden has had a very high-profile dating history. Before he started dating Speights, he was in a relationship with social media influencer Jessyka Janshel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback