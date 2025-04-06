James Harden’s girlfriend Paije Speights warns followers after sharing worrying health update 

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights provided an update on her health condition, as well as that of her child Prynce Almario Chalmers, on social media.
On Saturday, Speights reached out to friends, family, and fans to know if there was a certain type of illness that was afflicting adults and youngsters alike:
"Me and my son both have been throwing up since last night," Speights wrote. "Is there a stomach virus going around?"
In a separate story, Speights added: "Just left the doctors. I have the stomach flu. Be safe out there."
The health status of Speights and her child is certainly a cause of concern for her current boyfriend, James Harden, not to mention former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers, Prynce Almario's father. Speights and Chalmers are known to have dated from the mid to late 2010s.
Speights, meanwhile, has been seen with Harden since early 2024. The two became Instagram official in May when the LA Clippers guard shared a pic of Speights accompanied by a heart emoji.
Perhaps the most viral moment in Harden and Speights' public relationship came in June 2024, when Speights caught the bouquet tossed in Rajon Rondo's wedding and Harden had a wide-eyed, frozen look on his face.
James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights' pictures from Clippers home venue
Paije Speights and Prynce had been doing fine just a day before, as per her IG. From the looks of it, Speights had been having a blast in the weeks prior to the bout of stomach flu.
On March 9, the fashion entrepreneur was at the Intuit Dome for the Clippers' home game against the Sacramento Kings. Speights documented her time watching Harden and his team by posting a series of pics on Instagram:
"A Sunday kinda love," Speights wrote in the caption.
It turned out to be a happy Sunday for the Clippers as they picked up a narrow 111-110 win over the Sacramento Kings. Leading the way was James Harden, who had a near triple-double with 29 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists.
