“James Harden, you said you don’t feel pressure? Man you better think again” - Charles Barkley says James Harden has more pressure than anyone

James Harden will start his playoff journey with the Philadelphia 76ers later tonight, and the All-Star guard has said he feels no pressure. However, former NBA player and basketball analyst Charles Barkley has called on Harden to have a rethink.

The Sixers held out on trading Ben Simmons after both parties were at loggerheads on how to move forward for a long time. Eventually, they found a deal to get Harden out of the Brooklyn Nets while sending Simmons and two other players over there.

Given how desperate the Sixers are for a championship, especially with Joel Embiid in his prime, the organization was not going to compromise on getting an All-Star caliber, and they did not. With Harden on the roster, anything less than a conference Finals feature would be seen as a bust for the Sixers.

Halfway through the New Orleans Pelicans-LA Clippers' play-in game last night, Chuck was itching to comment on Harden's statement, and he got his chance. He went ahead and pointed out that there is pressure, especially with the franchise he is now a part of.

"James Harden, this won't wait. He might be in the bed or he might out clubbing with Dababy or some other dude. James Harden, you said you don't feel pressure? Man, you better think again."

"Them people in Philadelphia ain't going to be having you going out there playing bad. So, you can say, I want to call it deflection or whatever, but you got more pressure on you than any player in the playoffs. Good luck now, cos I love y'all my Sixers and my Suns, but James don't tell that lie."

Fans in Philly are quick to turn on their players in situations where they are failing to deliver the goods. That was the case with Simmons, who got jeered at every point as they laid eyes on him. His contributions, or lack thereof resulted in their semi-finals exit during the 2021 playoffs.

James Harden tops Stephen A. Smith's list of players under pressure to perform during the playoffs

Earlier in the week, media personality Stephen A. Smith released a list of players he feels are under postseason pressure, and Harden was at the top of the list. The three-time scoring champ had a hot start immediately after joining the team but has since cooled off.

Other players on the list include Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who many believe was one of the reasons the Nets lost their big 3. Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul was also featured on the list, as the four-time assists champ has led several teams to deep runs in the playoffs but is yet to win a title. Jimmy Butler and Klay Thompson also made the top five.

Harden is one of the best offensive-minded players in the league. His ability to score and provide assists at a high level is inspirational. However, he is not dependable when it comes down to it, especially during the playoffs.

After his first four games with the Sixers, Harden's numbers started to drop significantly. In the last 17 games he played, he averaged 19.7 points and 10.1 assists while shooting 36.3% from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc. For the Sixers to achieve success in the playoffs, Harden needs to be a lot better.

