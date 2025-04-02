James Harden shares 4-word reaction to Kansas signee Darryn Peterson's MVP win at the McDonald's All-American

High school prospect Darryn Peterson was named McDonald's All-American co-MVP on Tuesday, with James Harden reacting to the Kansas signee's accomplishment. Peterson, the No. 2 ranked player in the country, finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds.

In an Instagram post, Adidas congratulated Peterson for being named MVP of the prestigious game that features all the best high school players. The Prolific Prep guard represented the West team, leading them to a 105-92 win inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

"For Darryn, no moment is too big, no bucket is too tough. Congratulations @darrynp1 on winning 2025 @mcdaag Most Valuable Player," Adidas wrote.

Several fellow Adidas athletes congratulated Darryn Peterson, including the face of the brand's basketball division. James Harden has been carrying Adidas for years now, with his shoes among the most popular among fans and fellow NBA players. Anthony Edwards is primed to take over, but the brand is still Harden's for now.

"MUST BE THE SHOES!" Harden commented.

James Harden comments on Adidas post. (Photo: @adidasbasketball on IG)

For those wondering, Darryn Peterson was wearing Harden 9 "Hellcat," which is scheduled to be released on April 5. It was inspired by James Harden's love of cars, with the "Hellcat" design coming from various brands such as Ferrari, which influenced the red color.

As for Peterson, he's set to finish his high school career at Prolific Prep in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He has already signed with the Kansas Jayhawks, joining fellow Top 100 prospect Samis Calderon of Overtime Elite.

James Harden was No. 21 in his high school Class of 2007

Before becoming an NBA MVP and one of the all-time greatest players ever, James Harden was a high school prospect out of Artesia in Lakewood, California. ESPN ranked him just 21st among the Top 100 players in the country.

The Class of 2007 had some pretty great players aside from Harden, such as Kevin Love (No. 1), Derrick Rose (No. 5), Blake Griffin (No. 18) and DeAndre Jordan (No. 25). Other notable members of the class include Eric Gordon, O.J. Mayo, Kyle Singler, Michael Beasley, James Johnson and Jeff Teague.

Harden didn't win that year's McDonald's All-American MVP, which was awarded to Beasley. It was a talented class, though "The Beard" stood out after two seasons at Arizona State. He was drafted third overall in 2009 by the OKC Thunder, where he'll spend the first three years of his career.

His best seasons came with the Houston Rockets, winning an MVP in 2018. He has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers before coming home to California and representing the LA Clippers. He has helped revitalize the Clippers this season alongside Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell.

