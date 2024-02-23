James Harden shoes: Adidas details why Harden Vol. 8's are potentially most comfortable sneakers of 2024

James Harden has his eighth signature sneakers due with Adidas and ready to drop this week. The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 is set to launch with its first colorway. The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 'Sculpt' colorway is reportedly dropping at 3:00 a.m. EST on Friday, February 23.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard rocks a decorated sneaker catalog. The official Twitter account of Adidas Basketball shared a breakdown video of the idea behind the design and practicality of the Vol. 8. In the video, the representation shows a conforming internal cuff for a snug and dynamic fit that helps build comfort on and off the court.

The Senior Designer for the Adidas Basketball division, Jalal Enayah's statement has been used as the caption for the Twitter post. It reads:

“The shoe has to be like him, it has to be unmistakable.”

The innovative EVA cage backs lateral support to push the on-court agile movements. Through the design and engineering, impact protection is another aspect taken care of in the James Harden shoes. Energy conservation is a plus during the basketball game with the full-length Jet Boost setup.

The pair also offers superior grip, all thanks to the multi-directional 'JH' traction pattern that gets you locked into the hardwood. The pair carrying a price tag of $160, can be purchased online from the Adidas website in adult sizes.

James Harden comically pointed out his gifted shoes being shelved

James Harden gave away free pairs of his signature shoes to his teammates at the Clippers' game against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 7. The former MVP got his signature pairs stacked for the coaches and the training staff that made the hardcourt at the Crypto.com Arena dubbed in Harden Vol. 8.

However, some of his teammates did not lace up in the distributed shoes that Harden gave them despite not having a shoe line from any brands. Paul George, Kahwi Leonard, and Terance Mann did not wear the shoes. Mann was spotted rocking something from Nike.

James Harden took to his X/Twitter account and comically pointed out his shoes being snubbed by some of his teammates. He wrote:

“Everybody went the Vol 8 way on Wednesday, well everybody that could”

He also put a laughing emoji and hashtagged 'Uno,' referring to his jersey number. Not all the ones who got them could wear them in public due to their contracts with competing brands. Kawhi Leonard has his lineup with New Balance whereas Paul George has his endorsements with Nike, and wearing the Harden Vol. 8 would potentially be a breach of their contracts.