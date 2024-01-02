James Harden shoes tonight: Which edition of Harden's is Clippers star wearing on New Year's Day?

James Harden has been an influential addition to the Los Angeles Clippers, with his dynamic performances impacting the team's recent success. Despite initial challenges, including losing his anticipated first game as a Clipper against the New York Knicks, Harden's impact has steadily grown.

Now, along with the on-the-court influence, Harden's style and charisma is growing off it as well. During the New Year opener against the Miami Heat, he donned a beautiful pair of the new Harden Vol 8 in dazzling red and gray perfectly matched with a white side sole.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Harden Vol. 8 showcases a highly anticipated and innovative design set, which makes a statement on and off the court. With a fusion of new and traditional design elements, this release promises to be a standout addition to the Harden collection.

Its White Black Scarlet colorway is scheduled for a February 2024 release, priced at $160, and will be available through Adidas and select retailers.

Donning those Adidas shoes, Harden clocked a helpful 15 points with 10 assists to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-104 victory over the Miami Heat. Making 14 out of their 29 three-pointer attempts, the shot percentage remained 58% for the Clippers.

James Harden appreciates Russell Westbrook for his viral dunk

Reunited this season at LA, former Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets teammates, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, have been working on finding their rhythm in a new environment. The duo's efforts have been instrumental in the Clippers' recent success, particularly evident in their impressive 11-2 record in December.

During this period, James Harden and Westbrook showcased a remarkable improvement, posting a +13.3 net rating together in 120 minutes, a significant upturn from their -12.2 net rating in November.

When asked about their partnership and the significance of sharing such moments with Westbrook in Los Angeles, Harden expressed his appreciation and emphasized the value of executing plays seamlessly.

Expand Tweet

The success of the Harden and Westbrook pairing has been pivotal for the Clippers, especially in light of Kawhi Leonard's absence due to injury, who has now been out for the last four games.